Pentagon’s Former Head UFO Hunter Says This Is the Truth

In one of his first times speaking out since stepping down as the Pentagon's chief UFO hunter, the former head of the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is revealing the truth — and sorry, but it's kinda dull.

In an op-ed for Scientific American, former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick wrote that after looking into bold claims about extraterrestrial coverups made by bombastic UFO whistleblowers, his office "discovered a few things, and none were about aliens."

Perhaps the biggest thing he learned at the helm of the Pentagon's quest for information about what the government refers to as "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs is that he has seen "no record" that there was ever a government conspiracy hiding any knowledge or evidence of aliens.

Nevertheless, the AARO was tasked with investigating such claims based on the congressional testimony of whistleblowers, including the now-infamous Air Force veteran David Grusch who made headlines last year when telling Congress that he had been privy to knowledge of such a scheme that involved, among other things, extraterrestrial corpses and "non-human" vehicles.

"It is inconceivable that a program of such import would not ever have been briefed to the 50 to 100 people at the top of the [US government] over the decades of its existence," Kirkpatrick wrote.

Smear Campaign

Although he didn't see evidence of aliens or a coverup — or, at very least, isn't at liberty to share it with the readers of Scientific American — the former AARO chief did discover something he sees as almost that nefarious: that the key players involved in bringing the so-called whistleblower claims to light were the same people who'd been doing so since the 1990s, when "The X Files" was still on the air.

With public interest and opinion geared more in favor of the existence of ETs than ever before, the loose cabal of wannabe whistleblowers were able to derail the AARO's research and mission, Kirkpatrick charged, and replace it with intrigue and hearsay.

"After painstakingly assembling a team of highly talented and motivated personnel and working with them to develop a rational, systematic and science-based strategy to investigate these phenomena," he wrote, "our efforts were ultimately overwhelmed by sensational but unsupported claims that ignored contradictory evidence yet captured the attention of policy makers and the public, driving legislative battles and dominating the public narrative."

There's no reason such evidence, were it to exist, couldn't be suppressed or even destroyed — but when it comes to the predominant narrative of a government conspiracy of silence on ETs, it seems like some people might want to believe a little too much.

