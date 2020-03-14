Pentagon halts all domestic travel for Department of Defense employees

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon is imposing new travel restrictions on employees, including service members and their families. The limits will start Monday, the Department of Defense announced Friday night.

The department is also suspending official and unofficial visits, Pentagon tours and all large gatherings. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis until further notice, according to officials.

All domestic travel will be stopped as of next week. This includes domestic travel, permanent change of station and temporary duty. Civilian hiring at Department of Defense installations will also be halted.

The directive applies to service members, Department of Defense civilians and their families assigned to Defense Department installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories, according to Friday night's statement.

It will remain in effect through May 11.

Travel exceptions could be granted for "compelling cases," such as humanitarian reasons or extreme hardship, according to the Pentagon.

Additionally, any Defense Department employee, service member, contractor or official visitor who recently traveled internationally cannot enter Pentagon facilities within two weeks from the date of their arrival to the United States, the department said. Access will only be given after the 15th day and if that person does not have coronavirus symptoms.