Pentagon head Austin arrives in Kyiv, pledges robust US support

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Nov. 20, writing on X (formerly Twitter) when he arrived that he’d come to Ukraine to pledge continued support for the country as it fights off Russian aggression.

“I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future,” wrote Austin on X.

He shared a photo from Kyiv’s central railway station, where he was seen being welcomed by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that Austin will engage in high-level talks with Ukrainian leaders, focusing on strengthening the strategic partnership between Washington and Kyiv.

Discussions will prioritize providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with necessary winter and future defense capabilities.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, noted there is an upcoming online Ramstein-format meeting on Nov. 22 involving approximately 50 countries to address regional security challenges.

