Pentagon Head to join Ramstein meeting from home after being discharged from hospital

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will head the meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine on 23 January together with Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US, but will participate in it from home.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Spokesperson of the Pentagon, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin will hold the Ramstein meeting from his residence "while he recovers from his recent medical procedures".

Quote: "This Contact Group continues to make a real difference in real-time, which is a testament to our collective resolve to stand up to Russia's assault on democracy, sovereignty and the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure."

Singh noted that despite the US having no funds for additional aid for Ukraine, Ramstein is important as a platform for coordination of efforts of the allies.

"So it will be another opportunity to touch on, you know, certain milestones that need to be met, but also to continue to coordinate on the fact that even though we aren't able to provide security assistance right now, our partners are continuing to do that," Singh explained.

She once again urged the US Congress to approve additional financing for Ukraine’s needs as soon as possible.

The latest Ramstein meeting was held in November 2023 in a virtual format. After the meeting, the creation of a number of new coalitions for the support of Ukraine’s defence capabilities was announced, specifically for developing Ukraine’s air defence, drones, naval and air forces.

Moreover, Estonia stated that it had prepared a strategy plan for the Western countries that had participated in the previous Ramstein meeting. This is a three-year plan created to help Ukraine win the war.

