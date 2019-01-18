Pentagon identifies 3 of 4 Americans killed in Syria bombing claimed by ISIS

The Department of Defense on Friday identified three of the four Americans killed after a suicide bomber triggered a fiery explosion Wednesday at a market in northern Syria, less than a month after President Donald Trump declared victory over Islamic State militants in the region.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York; and DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri were killed in the bombing in Manbij, Syria, according to the DOD.

The fourth victim's name has not yet been released. All three died "as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device," according to the U.S. military. The bombing incident is still under investigation.

The attack complicates a messy plan for U.S. withdrawal, a decision Trump's senior advisers disagreed with before offering an evolving timetable for the removal of the approximately 2,000 U.S. troops. The bombing also underscores Pentagon assertions that the Islamic State is still a threat capable of deadly attacks.

"U.S. service members were killed during an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria today," the military's Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

A total of 16 people were killed in the midday explosion, including fighters with Syrian Democratic Forces. Those troops have fought alongside Americans in skirmishes with the Islamic State.

Contributing: John Bacon and Tom Vanden Brook and Kim Hjelmgaard

