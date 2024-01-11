Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization

The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General has opened a review of circumstances and procedures surrounding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization. The action follows a House Armed Services Committee formal inquiry into the matter announced Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- According to a Wednesday memo, the Pentagon's Inspector General will examine actions related to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent unannounced hospitalization.

"The objective of the review is to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense's hospitalization in December 2023 [to] January 2024, and assess whether the DoD's policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership," the memo said.

The Pentagon memo from General Counsel Robert Storch went out to the secretary of Defense, deputy secretary of Defense and the director of Administration and Management.

The memo said the Office of Inspector General may revise or expand the objective and scope as the review of procedures proceeds.

The Republican-led House Armed Services Committee Tuesday launched a formal inquiry into Austin's hospitalization and the failure to inform the Biden administration of the Defense secretary's condition.

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a Wednesday statement that the still-hospitalized Austin is in good condition and has resumed duties.

Ryder said Austin is in contact with senior staff and is monitoring DOD's day-to-day operations worldwide.

Austin was diagnosed with early prostate cancer and had surgery for it but did not notify the White House. He had post-operative complications that forced further treatment and hospitalization.

The failure to inform Biden raised red flags about both Pentagon procedures for handling senior-level issues such as this and whether or not it affected national security.

The White House indicated continuing support for Austin on Monday.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "The president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he's done as defense secretary and how he's handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon."