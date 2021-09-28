Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's top military leaders are expected to face some of the most contentious hearings in memory this week over the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan, which cost the lives of U.S. troops and civilians and left the Taliban back in power.

The Senate and House committees overseeing the U.S. military will hold hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, where Republicans are hoping to zero in on mistakes that Biden's administration made toward the end of the two-decade-old war.

That will follow similar questioning two weeks ago that saw U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken staunchly defending the administration, even as he faced calls for his resignation.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to praise American personnel who helped airlift 124,000 Afghans out of the country, an operation that also cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport.

Austin is expected to "be frank about the things we could have done better," a U.S. official told Reuters.

That will also certainly include the U.S. military's last drone strike before withdrawing, which the Pentagon acknowledges killed 10 civilians, most of them children - and not the Islamic State militants it thought it was attacking.

"We lost lives and we took likes in this evacuation," the official said.

Ahead of the hearing, Senator James Inhofe, the Senate Armed Services Committee's top Republican, wrote to Austin with a long list of requests for information, including on the Aug. 26 airport bombing, equipment left behind and the administration's future counter-terrorism plans.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said lawmakers would also press about "a lack of coordination and a real plan for how we were going to get all the Afghans who helped us out of the country."

"I don't know if we'll get answers. But questions will be raised again about why we got to the point that we did in Afghanistan," she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Many of the hardest questions may fall to the two senior U.S. military commanders testifying: Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command.

McKenzie called the drone strike a "tragic mistake," one that critics say raises hard questions about America's ability to properly identify counter-terrorism targets in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal.

But McKenzie and other U.S. officials will be under pressure to defend the Biden administration's plans to address future counter-terrorism threats from groups like al Qaeda and Islamic State by flying in drones or commandos from overseas.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of downplaying the risks associated with that so-called "over the horizon" capability.

Separately, Milley could face intense questioning over an account in a new book alleging he bypassed civilian leaders to place secret calls to his Chinese counterpart over concerns about former President Donald Trump.

Milley's office pushed back against the report in the book, saying the calls he made were coordinated within the Pentagon and across the U.S. government.

Senator Marco Rubio has called for his resignation. Senator Rand Paul said he should be prosecuted if the account in the book was true. But some of the greatest concern has come from lawmakers in the House, where Milley will testify on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Mary Milliken)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan to fully reopen main crossing with Syria this week

    Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, government and industry officials said, as a high-level Syrian team arrived in Amman to discuss how to ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and a decade of conflict. Although the Jaber crossing has been open since 2018 after the Syrian government drove rebels from southern Syria, trade has yet to recover to the $1 billion pre-war level. They said a visiting trade delegation from Syria, led by economy, trade, agriculture, water and electricity ministers, would also discuss lifting tariff barriers.

  • Afghanistan C-17 Crew Shares Story Behind Viral Evacuation Photos: 'Every Life Matters'

    U.S. Air Force Captain Mark Lawson told NBC Nightly News that the crew "saw an opportunity to save lives" that day and took it

  • Tesla Megapack fire in Australia blamed on undetected coolant leak

    A fire that damaged two Tesla Inc battery units at a huge energy storage project in Australia in July was caused by a coolant leak that went undetected during start-up tests, a state watchdog said in a report released on Tuesday. Safety regulators on Tuesday cleared the so-called Victoria Big Battery project, run by French renewables firm Neoen SA, to resume testing at the site near Melbourne. However the safety regulator Energy Safe Victoria said it will now determine whether there have been any breaches of the state's electricity safety rules and "if so, whether enforcement action is warranted".

  • ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

    The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country. Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.

  • North Korea Fires Missile As U.N. Envoy Calls For End To 'Hostile' U.S. Treatment

    Negotiations between the U.S. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have languished since 2019.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly as Category 4 storm, 2 waves with high chance of development

    Sam is a Category 4 hurricane spinning around 900 miles ENE of the Northern Leeward Islands.

  • Gabby Petito’s father gives message to women in toxic relationships at daughter’s funeral

    ‘If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now’

  • Trump Keeps Promoting Democrats In Races Against Republicans Who Speak Out Against Him

    Trump invited Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for governor, to replace Republican Gov. Brian Kemp during a rally in Georgia.View Entire Post ›

  • Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

    Montana couple dies in plane crash; son seriously injured

  • Fed’s Brainard Says Labor Market May Soon Meet Mark for Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while the Covid-19 delta variant could raise upside risks for inflation as supply constraints last longer.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconvent

  • Fed resignations don't blunt calls for broader ethics changes

    U.S. consumer and public interest groups on Monday kept up the pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to impose stricter ethics rules on Fed officials, after two Fed bank presidents resigned because of controversial investing activity last year. As Powell looks to be appointed to a second four-year term, "The Federal Reserve from Powell on down is desperate to end this scrutiny without looking into whether there should be legal repercussions," for Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, said Jeff Hauser, head of the progressive Revolving Door Project.

  • Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

    The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.

  • Brady doesn't get much help from other Bucs in loss to Rams

    With the likes of LeBron James, Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis and rapper Dr. Dre in attendance, Tom Brady’s first game in shouting distance of Hollywood was every bit the star-studded spectacle it was expected to be. Brady played his part, but a lack of support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ run game and beleaguered defense that gave up too many big plays proved costly in a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. After being rattled by the Rams in a 27-24 Monday night loss last season, struggling to throw down the field and being intercepted twice, Brady fared better against their defense this time.

  • Evergrande’s EV Unit Plunges, Taking Losses Past $84 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s electric-car unit plunged in Hong Kong trading after it warned of a “serious shortage of funds,” taking its losses in market value from an April peak past $84 billion. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignShares of China Evergran

  • What a Bitcoin ETF could mean for the crypto world

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung leads a panel on Bitcoin ETFs with Rumi Morales, Outlier Ventures Partner, Joseph Hall, Davis Polk Capital Markets Group Partner, and Dave LaValle, Grayscale Global Head of ETF.

  • Hong Kong's capital market posts best nine months since 1980 as Chinese companies redirect IPOs closer to home from New York

    The capital market of Hong Kong is having its best nine months on record, as a flurry of Chinese companies redirected their fundraising exercises to the city from New York amid lingering US-China geopolitical tension. As many as 71 companies raised US$35.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. That was a jump of 25 per cent from the same period last year, making it the best ni

  • Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

    Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents. Sam is located about 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a late-afternoon advisory. Its maximum sustained winds dropped to 120 mph (193 kph) Monday afternoon, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

  • 'The View' hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro discuss COVID scare and 'real life ramifications'

    "The View" hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro discuss fallout after their false positive COVID tests were announced on-air.

  • R&B Star R. Kelly Convicted of Racketeering, Sex Trafficking

    R. Kelly, the R&B music star, was convicted of racketeering and eight counts of sex-trafficking by a jury on Monday, following decades of allegations of misconduct.

  • Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

    In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country. Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are slated to testify Tuesday in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee and then on Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.