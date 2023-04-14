Pentagon leaks: Jack Teixeira faces 15 years in jail over worst intelligence breach in decade

Jack Teixeira being arrested by the FBI in Massachusetts - UNPIXS

A 21-year-old national guardsman is facing 15 years in prison after being charged with leaking some of America's most closely guarded secrets as it emerged he used his security clearance to follow the investigation as it closed in on him.

Jack Teixeira, was charged with two counts under the Espionage Act in Boston on Friday over the most damaging leak of US intelligence in a decade.

The counts cover the unauthorised detention and transmission of national defence information and the unauthorised removal and retention of classified material.

The counts carry prison sentences of 10 years and five years respectively. Prosecutors could still bring additional charges.

Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, said there were "very serious penalties" associated with the crimes.

"People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents, and we intend to send that message how important it is to our national security," Mr Garland said.

Jack Teixeira is accused of leaking hundreds of highly classified documents - Social media website/via Reuters

Joe Biden said he had directed the US military and intelligence community to restrict the "distribution of sensitive information" following the leak, which has caused international embarrassment for the country.

The documents, which detailed US concern over Ukraine's ability to fend off the Russian invasion, as well as sensitive information on its allies, were first leaked on Discord, a social media platform popular with computer gamers.

Many of the documents included “TOP SECRET” markings, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed in court.

Mr Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical agents at his home in North Dighton, Massachusetts on Thursday following a frenzied, week-long search for the source of the leak.

Investigators began focusing on Mr Teixeira after he was detected using his government computer to search for the word “leak” in a classified intelligence system, an FBI affidavit revealed.

He began searching on April 6, the day The New York Times first published a story about the leak of documents, suggesting he was trying to find out about the investigation into the source.

Hundreds of classified documents were leaked onto a private group on Discord beginning in December, but it appears the breach went unnoticed until some of the documents were forwarded to a number of other groups and platforms in early April.

The FBI said billing records on Discord and interviews with another user helped them identify Mr Teixeira, who gave himself the online moniker “jackthedripper”.

Mr Teixeira is believed to have posted on Discord for years about guns, games and his favourite memes and overseen a private group named "Thug Shaker Central".

The group consisted of around 20 to 30 boys and young men, who bonded over a shared love of guns, religion and video games, and would sometimes exchange bigoted and racist online memes. The leaker in the group went by the name "OG", meaning original gangster.

Mr Teixeira reading a book - UNPIXS

The leak is America's biggest national security breach since that by Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, in 2013.

Though prosecutors have not revealed a possible motive, accounts of those in the chat group have depicted Mr Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology, as in Mr Snowden's case.

One Discord user told the FBI that Mr Teixeira switched from typing out documents in his possession to taking them home and photographing them because he “had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace”.

The New York Times, the first news outlet to name Mr Teixeira, said it used a trail of digital evidence to identify the airman.

Among the more bizarre details linking Mr Teixeira to the leak was the distinctive pattern of the granite kitchen countertop and tile flooring in his mother's home.

The newspaper matched a close up view of the decor visible in the margins of leaked intelligence to photographs of Mr Teixeira’s family home posted online by one of his relatives.

Security guards outside the entrance to the courthouse in Boston on Friday - Joseph Prezioso/AFP

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman looked glum as he entered the Boston courtroom in a beige jumpsuit and shackles on Friday.

At one point his father shouted out, "We love you Jack," to which Mr Teixeira responded: "Love you too, Dad."

He was not required to enter a plea. Judge David Hennessy ordered him to remain jailed pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Family and friends of Jack Teixeira - Shutterstock

In a statement on Friday, Mr Biden commended "the rapid action" to identify and arrest Mr Teixeira.

"While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information, and our national security team is closely coordinating with our partners and allies," the US president said.

The Pentagon has temporarily limited access to US intelligence amid urgent questions over junior staffers' access to the country's most closely-guarded secrets.

More than a million Americans are estimated to have access to top-secret information.

Mr Teixeira’s unit, the 102nd intelligence wing, is part of the Air Force’s distributed common ground system, which processes intelligence from abroad.

The Joint Staff, which is made up of the senior defence chiefs that advise the US president, is now reviewing its distribution lists.