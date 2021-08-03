Multiple people injured, including police officer, after gunfire erupts outside Pentagon

Multiple people were shot, including one police officer, outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, the Washington Examiner has learned.

At least three were wounded, of whom one was pronounced dead, in the incident at the Pentagon Transit Center, which sits feet away from the government building, according to radio transmissions from the Arlington County Fire Department. An official with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency later said a single gunman was shot by law enforcement, Politico reported.

Despite the suspect's likely injuries, the individual remains on the loose and is said to be traveling to the Maryland area.

PENTAGON POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH MURDER IN SHOOTING DEATHS OF TWO PEOPLE

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for a short time before the order was lifted.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency wrote in a tweet. "We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming."

An hour later, it added, "The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene." The agency requested people stay away from the area of the shooting.

Officers were seen performing CPR on at least two people, according to video of the incident. The development was witnessed by a Washington Examiner reporter who heard multiple rounds of gunfire.

The Washington Examiner reporter who heard the shots was emerging from the metro station at the time of the gunfire. Nearby law enforcement officers whisked him and others behind a barricade before they were ushered into the Visitor's Center in a crawl.

Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers brought an injured male into the visitor's entrance lobby, where he received medical attention. The person was taken off a stretcher later and had gauze wrapped around his head.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were not inside the building during the attack.

