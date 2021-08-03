Pentagon lockdown lifted, multiple patients being treated after shots fired, officials say

Multiple patients were being treated Tuesday after a shooting at a Metro station prompted officials to put the Pentagon on lockdown for more than an hour, according to authorities.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter," the news agency reported.

Image: A police officer passes underneath barrier tape outside the Pentagon Metro area on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Kevin Wolf / AP)

The Arlington County, Virginia, Fire Department wrote in a tweet that crews "did encounter multiple patients." Officials have not released details about the extent of their injuries.

About an hour after tweeting there was an "incident at the Pentagon Transit Center," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency posted that the scene was "secure." The lockdown was lifted just before 12:15 p.m., according to the agency, which is charged with safeguarding occupants of the Pentagon.

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

"It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area," the agency said.

Image: Police secure the area near the Pentagon Metro area on Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Cliff Owen / AP)

Sherri Ly with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told NBC News that Metrobuses were being diverted from the transit hub, and trains were bypassing the Pentagon Transit Center, "due to an active police investigation on the Pentagon Reservation."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.