Pentagon: Next Ramstein-format summit to be held in mid-November

The 17th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will be held in mid-November, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Nov. 9.

The UDCG is comprised of over 50 countries, including all 31 NATO members, and has been meeting regularly since April 2022 to coordinate military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The U.S. is continuing to provide military aid to Kyiv, but the packages are getting smaller as Washington used all of the allocated USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funding, with only $1 billion left in existing resources to backfill U.S. stocks, Singh said.

"Allies and partners are continuing to support Ukraine, we are continuing to support Ukraine in what they need in their fight," the spokesperson said during a press briefing.

"You saw a package that we rolled out last week. We're going to continue to roll out packages, they just are getting smaller."

Singh urged Congress to back the $105 billion funding package presented by the White House, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, so that the U.S. can continue to meet Kyiv's battlefield needs.

The previous 16th Ramstein-format meeting was held in Brussels on Oct. 11. During the summit, which was attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the allies pledged to help Ukraine prepare for the upcoming winter by providing air defenses and other necessary support.

Read also: Donations on decline: Volunteers get creative to keep raising funds for military

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.