Pentagon official reportedly has 'no idea' where Trump's Beirut claims came from

The Pentagon is distancing itself from President Trump's claims about the Beirut blast that killed more than 100 people.

Trump on Tuesday said his unnamed "great generals" told him they thought the massive explosion was a "terrible attack." In the early aftermath, there was speculation that the catastrophe was intentional, but it the consensus quickly became that it was almost certainly accidental — albeit brought on by neglect and mismanagement — and not linked to any foreign power, proxy forces, or terrorist organizations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other department officials affirmed they believe it was an accident, as well.

The president hasn't repeated his claim from Tuesday, possibly indicating he understands there was no basis for it. But that's what's raised some eyebrows, considering he said he got the information from unnamed high-ranking military officials. A senior Pentagon official, however, told The Associated Press on Wednesday they had "no idea" what Trump was referring to with his comment, leaving some to wonder if it came out of thin air.







So did Trump make it up that US generals told him Beirut was bombed? — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) August 5, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

Republicans offer $400/week unemployment benefits, but stimulus bill talks remain divided

How the Electoral College made America's pandemic response worse

GOP senator questions Trump giving RNC speech from the White House: 'Is that even legal?'

