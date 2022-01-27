Pentagon orders 101st Airborne Air Assault at Fort Campbell ready for possible deployment

Image of 159th Combat Aviation Brigade taking off.

The 101st Airborne Air Assault crew at Fort Campbell has been ordered to prepare for a possible deployment, according to a Pentagon announcement Thursday.

Other U.S. Army units in the country and in Europe are also on heightened preparedness to deploy in support of NATO and the security of the U.S. citizens abroad, according to a release from the military installation at Ft. Campbell.

“As we have for the last 77 years, the 101st Airborne Division stands ready to deploy anywhere to support and defend the Nation and our Allies,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

A military contingency response force, the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault has units ready to deploy worldwide to conduct a range of military operations from humanitarian assistance to combat capabilities, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: 101st Airborne Air Assault at Fort Campbell ready for possible deployment