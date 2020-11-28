Pentagon orders Nimitz back to Persian Gulf during troop drawdown in Iraq, Afghanistan

The USS Nimitz and its strike group were ordered back to the Persian Gulf region to provide "defensive capabilities" during a drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Navy and Pentagon said Friday.

President Donald Trump's withdrawal of troops in the two countries spurred the Pentagon to send the Bremerton, Washington-based aircraft carrier and its flotilla of ships back to the gulf, where it had been for much of the fall.

"This action ensures we have sufficient capability available to respond to any threat and to deter any adversary from acting against our troops during the force reduction," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Navy Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the 5th Fleet, said there was no specific threat that led the carrier, its dozens of aircraft and the strike group back to the Persian Gulf.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, left, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea steam in formation during a Strait of Hormuz transit back on Sept. 18. On Friday, the Nimitz and its strike group was ordered back to the Persian Gulf.

CNN reported Friday the move came before news of an assassination of a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist. The Nimitz could remain in the area into January, when the incoming Biden administration will take power, the network reported.

Nimitz had earlier this month joined vessels from India, Japan and Australia in a scheduled exercise named Malabar.

"We greatly appreciate the dedication of the crew of the Nimitz, who has been serving with distinction at sea since this summer," the Pentagon said.

The Nimitz left Bremerton in April, following about a month of quarantine and testing for COVID-19 on board the ship at Naval Base Kitsap. It is uncertain when the aircraft carrier will return home.

More: Nimitz at sea: For warship, a tight fit into and out of Puget Sound

​​​​​​Josh Farley is a reporter covering the military for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-9227, josh.farley@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @joshfarley.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: USS Nimitz back to Persian Gulf: Pentagon issues order during drawdown