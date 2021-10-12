The Pentagon police have given the “all-clear” after a “suspicious object” was found by an officer early Tuesday morning.

A Pentagon Force Protection Agency police unit found the object at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and officers then cordoned off all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the area.

The Hazardous Device Unit within the PFPA responded to the incident, and “the object was rendered safely at about 6:50 a.m,” according to a statement from the department.

The all-clear signal was given approximately 45 minutes later, and traffic resumed.

The department also said there is “no threat to the Pentagon and surrounding area,” noting that the “incident is under further investigation.”

Tags: News, Pentagon, Department of Defense

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Pentagon police discover 'suspicious object' in parking lot, all-clear given