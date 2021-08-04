Pentagon police identify officer killed in line of duty during attack

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency announced the passing of Officer George Gonzalez on Wednesday.

Gonzalez was killed a day earlier during an incident at the Pentagon bus station. His attacker was shot and killed by responding officers.

Gonzalez joined the Pentagon Force Protection Agency as an officer on July 22, 2018, and in that time, he had been promoted twice. He attained the rank of senior officer last year, and he was “well-liked and respected by his fellow officers,” the department said in a statement.

The attacker was identified as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia, according to the Associated Press. No public announcement has been made as of Wednesday morning.

Before joining the Pentagon police force, Gonzalez spent time with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Army, where he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq.

Law enforcement officials cited by the Associated Press said the suspect ambushed the officer and stabbed him in the neck before he was fatally shot by other officers.

“Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others,” the statement said. “As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger. Officer Gonzalez’s family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Gonzalez grew up in New York and was a die-hard Yankees fan.

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for a short time before the order was lifted.

