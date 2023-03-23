Pentagon probes lapse in Boeing security credentials for Air Force One

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Poland
9
Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is scrutinizing why Boeing Co employees worked on current and future Air Force One planes without the security credentials required for the highly classified jets.

On March 14, Boeing discovered that "Yankee White" credentials for about 250 employees who work on the Air Force One planes had lapsed, the Air Force and Boeing confirmed.

All of the workers involved have retained current top secret clearances, according to the Air Force and Boeing. However, the additional Yankee White clearance is required for individuals working on matters connected to the presidential aircraft.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the story on Thursday.

The issue affects employees who work on the current presidential airlift fleet as well as the next-generation Air Force One planes, known respectively as VC-25A and VC-25B.

"When Boeing discovered this administrative issue, we quickly notified the Air Force, and, in coordination with the Air Force, we temporarily suspended access to the VC-25A and VC-25B areas for those Boeing employees who were affected," a Boeing spokesperson said.

On March 19, "the vast majority of employees" with lapsed Yankee White credentials were approved to begin working in the secured areas where Air Force One planes are built and maintained, the Air Force said.

The next-generation Air Force One program has struggled with cost and schedule overruns, with Boeing taking about $1.9 billion in charges on its $3.9 billion fixed-price development contract.

The Air Force said that VC-25A and VC-25B operations were not halted over the documentation issue and that there was no impact on the new aircraft's schedule, which calls for the first of two planes to be delivered by September 2027.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Valerie Insinna and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Pooja Desai and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The ability to stare’: Why the US Air Force is eager to get the E-7

    With the aging E-3 AWACS becoming increasingly out of date and hard to maintain, top Air Force leaders say they want the new E-7 as soon as possible.

  • U.S. watchdog orders Virginia debt collector to pay $24 million for illegal practices

    Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said Portfolio Recovery Associates had been "caught red handed" in 2015, but had persisted in "intimidation, deception and illegal ... tactics" to collect on unsubstantiated and undocumented consumer debt in recent years. "CFPB orders are not suggestions, and companies cannot ignore them simply because they are large or dominant in the market," Chopra added. Portfolio Recovery Associates said it had admitted to no wrongdoing.

  • Facing spying claims, Mexico president says activist's phone call was recorded

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed for the first time that the government monitored the phone of a human rights activist, saying it was part of a probe into a suspected gang member. A report by non-profit groups this month accused Mexico of hacking the communications of prominent activist Raymundo Ramos in 2020, publishing documents that it said showed the military had access to messages Ramos sent to journalists. Lopez Obrador has repeatedly denied allegations that his government has spied on activists, journalists and opponents, while saying it does intelligence work to fight crime.

  • Italy's Meloni vetoes Russian-linked takeover of tech company

    ROME/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vetoed a takeover deal by a cloud services provider due to links with Russian internet giant Yandex, according to a government document and three people familiar with the matter. The decision marks the first time that Meloni's administration has used its so-called "golden powers" regulation to block undesired bids in industries deemed of strategic importance such as banking, energy, telecommunications and health. Meloni swept to power last October shortly after a resounding election victory.

  • Miami Beach curbs alcohol sales after 'unruly' spring breakers violence

    The city of Miami Beach curtailed alcohol sales through Monday morning after drunken revelers on spring break got tangled in multiple shootings, fights, assaults and stampedes that resulted in at least two deaths in the past week. Miami Beach, a small barrier island just to the east of Miami, has long been a magnet for wild parties, as college students from around the country take advantage of an annual school vacation to descend on its white sand beaches for an alcohol-soaked rite of passage. All alcohol sales, including by liquor stores, for off-premises consumption are banned from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday under an emergency declaration by city manager Alina Hudak on Wednesday.

  • How a Labour capital gains tax raid would make Britain a global outlier

    Aligning capital gains taxes with income levies would make Britain an outlier on the world stage and take rates to their highest in decades, experts have warned.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military said on Thursday it had monitored and driven away a U.S. destroyer that illegally entered waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. In a statement, the military said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters, undermining peace and stability in the busy waterway. "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea," said Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command.

  • Man accused of killing Georgia student during spring break alleges self-defense, report says

    Police said the man came up to the officers and told them “it was me,” according to an incident report.

  • Forcing North Korea to 'dismantle its nukes' would be a 'declaration of war,' foreign ministry says

    North Korea is warning the United States that any attempts to force the country to denuclearize will be interpreted as a declaration of war.

  • Turkish firm unveils Anka-3 combat drone ahead of maiden flight

    The Anka-3 photo suggests the UAV is equipped with two orange-colored drones, which appear to be Simsek target drones converted to loitering munitions.

  • America's Nasty Diesel Fuel Keeps Ruining Bosch Fuel Pumps

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is upgrading its ongoing investigation into a rash of failures of high-pressure fuel pumps affecting diesel-powered Ram, Jeep and BMW vehicles. Nearly 500,000 vehicles could be affected, and so far, the working theory is that these fuel pumps, supplied by Bosch, are failing because of America’s garbage diesel fuel.

  • TWICE’s Chaeyoung posts selfie wearing swastika T-shirt a day after controversy over QAnon shirt

    TWICE member Chaeyoung has sparked outrage for another controversial wardrobe choice, this time involving a Nazi swastika. Just a day after receiving backlash for wearing a T-shirt associated with far-right conspiracy group QAnon, the K-pop star posted a photo on Instagram in which she could be seen wearing a T-shirt with an image of a man wearing a swastika-emblazoned shirt. The man in the image is Sid Vicious, the bassist for famous 1970s English punk band Sex Pistols.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation

    The U.S. military must be ready for possible confrontation with China, the Pentagon's leaders said Thursday, pushing Congress to approve the Defense Department's proposed $842 billion budget, which would modernize the force in Asia and around the world. "This is a strategy-driven budget — and one driven by the seriousness of our strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense. Pointing to increases in new technology, such as hypersonics, Austin said the budget proposes to spend more than $9 billion, a 40% increase over last year, to build up military capabilities in the Pacific and defend allies.

  • Shooters unload 60 rounds at group of teens in Philadelphia triple shooting: video

    Philadelphia police released video Thursday of a group of four suspects unleashing dozens of rounds at three teenagers earlier this week. Two shooting victims are still critical.

  • Ryanair's O'Leary says talks restarted with Boeing for new aircraft order - FT

    Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said there was a 'deal to be done' with negotiations between the Irish airline and Boeing in "the early stages" for a new order of Boeing 737 jets, according to the newspaper. Boeing declined to comment, while Ryanair did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • ‘Unprecedented’ 1,300-year-old murals shed light on life in ancient Peru. Take a look

    Archaeologists say they’ve uncovered less than 10% of the site’s extensive paintings.

  • Court rules Michigan school shooter’s parents can stand trial for manslaughter

    The Michigan Appeals Court has ruled that the parents of the gunman who shot and killed four students at a Michigan high school can stand trial for manslaughter. The court said in an opinion published Thursday that there is enough evidence for the parents of Ethan Crumbley to stand trial, explaining that if Jennifer and…

  • Heavy-Duty Tow Truck Slams Into 3 Cop Cars on Closed Highway in NJ

    New Jersey State police are likely still handing out fresh pairs of underwear after a tow truck hauling a disabled box truck slammed into first responder vehicles in a crash on I-80 last month.