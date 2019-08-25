The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing's Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor

The Department of Defense is scrapping its effort to redesign the lethal tip on the nation's ballistic missile interceptors, canceling a program that could have been worth more than $5 billion to Boeing (NYSE: BA) and its partners.

The Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) was abandoned effective Aug. 22 due to technical design problems, according to a Pentagon statement. Michael Griffin, the Pentagon's undersecretary for research and engineering, called ending the program "the responsible thing to do." Griffin had halted work on the RKV in May pending a review, and apparently did not like the conclusions that came out of that review.

"After exercising due diligence, we decided the path we're going down wouldn't be fruitful, so we're not going down that path anymore," Griffin said. "This decision supports our efforts to gain full value from every future taxpayer dollar spent on defense."

The decision, though not entirely unexpected, is both a setback for Boeing and Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) and a new opportunity for those two companies and a number of other large contractors.

An ambitious effort falls short

The RKV program is a Boeing-led effort, though the actual vehicle was to be built by Raytheon. The government had hoped to use it to replace its existing, and at times unreliable, Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV). When the Missile Defense Agency first announced the RKV program in 2016, it said it expected a flight test in 2019 and fielding in 2020. Though the exact nature of the problems were classified, the latest fiscal budget request reset the fielding target to 2025.

Raytheon's Exo-Atmosopheric Kill Vehicle pictured in space. More

Raytheon's Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, the current-generation interceptor technology. Image source: Raytheon.

The RKV, which is designed to separate from a booster rocket and intercept and destroy targets, was supposed to be part of a planned expansion of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system to 64 interceptors from 44, part of a broader effort to secure Hawaii and other U.S. territories against missile threats.

With the program largely classified, it is hard to say exactly what went wrong with the RKV or who, if anyone, was at fault. In the short time since the RKV program was established, the nature of missile threats has changed, with competitors including China and Russia making strides in developing hypersonic missiles able to travel more than five times the speed of sound.

The reboot will allow the Pentagon and its contractors a chance to rethink their anti-missile strategy to better handle the threat of hypersonics. It's possible that the decision to kill the RKV was based on the government's belief that retrofitting the existing work to better handle the challenge of new technologies would have been cost prohibitive.

Raytheon seemingly alluded to the changing parameters in its statement about the termination of the RKV, saying, "the U.S. Missile Defense Agency is updating its requirements in the face of an increasingly complex threat environment."

What now?

There's no public timetable for a new next-generation interceptor. But given the program's strategic importance, it seems likely the Pentagon will move as quickly as possible to process what it learned from the RKV and draw up new guidelines.

Boeing and Raytheon figure to be involved once again, and for the sake of speed, the government could run the new competition under Boeing's existing prime-contractor award. But the reboot also offers opportunities for companies including Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) to take larger roles.