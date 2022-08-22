Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Muriel Bowser
    American politician and member of the Democratic Party currently serving as the eighth Mayor of the District of Columbia
  • Doug Ducey
    American businessman and politician
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona.

According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The Associated Press, the Defense Department said use of the D.C. National Guard would be inappropriate and would hurt the overall readiness of the troops, forcing some to cancel or disrupt military training.

The letter said the department also is concerned about putting uniformed military members in direct contact with migrants to provide food, sanitation or other support, saying the troops have no real experience or training for that mission.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected a similar D.C. request earlier this month, and Mayor Muriel Bowser had said she would send an amended, “more specific” proposal. Bowser had initially asked for an open-ended deployment of 150 National Guard members per day as well as a “suitable federal location” for a mass housing and processing center, mentioning the D.C. Armory as a logical candidate. The revised request asked that the help be provided for just 90 days.

The Pentagon also denied the use of the armory, saying it is not air conditioned and would have to undergo costly changes and repairs to make it suitable for overnight stays.

When the Defense Department rejected the first request, officials said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s food and shelter program has provided funding for the problem, and has indicated those funds are sufficient at this point. The latest letter said the city should continue to work with non-government groups to address the issue.

During the spring, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers by denying them a chance to seek asylum. The rule remains in effect under court order.

As of Aug. 5, Texas had bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., and more than 900 to New York City, according to the governor’s office. As of Aug. 22, the state of Arizona has sent 1,516 migrants to D.C., in 41 trips, according to the governor’s office. Two to three buses leave each week, and each can hold a maximum of 40 migrants.

The governors call the practice a voluntary free ride - paid for by state taxpayers — that gets migrants closer to family or support networks.

But Bowser has argued that the asylum-seekers are being “tricked,” as many don’t get close enough to their final destinations and some are ditched at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol and the White House. Often they arrive with no resources and no clue what to do next.

Ducey, who began the program in May, has said everyone on the bus trips is going voluntarily to the nation's capital with intended final destinations in East Coast cities. They leave from Arizona’s western Yuma County, a small border county without a shelter or other infrastructure needed to house and process the large number of asylum seekers now arriving.

When her initial request was turned down, Bowser said she expects the problem to only get worse and that if D.C. were a state, she would have already used the Guard for assistance.

State governors control the use of their Guard troops for any state duties. But, as the D.C. mayor, Bowser does not have the authority to personally order a National Guard deployment, an issue that has become emotionally charged in recent years as a symbol of the district’s entrenched status as less than a state.

Her limited authority played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. When it became clear that Capitol Police were overmatched by the crowds, Bowser couldn’t immediately deploy the district guard. Instead, crucial time was lost while the request was considered inside the Pentagon, and protesters rampaged through the building.

A coalition of local charitable groups has been working to feed and shelter the migrants, aided by a $1 million grant from FEMA. But organizers have been warning that both their resources and personnel were nearing exhaustion. Bowser has said relying on the groups is not sustainable because they are overwhelmed and underfunded.

_____

Associated Press writers Bob Christie in Phoenix, Az., and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, per report

    LSU football running back John Emery Jr. has been suspended for the opening two games of the Tigers' season, according to The Athletic.

  • Ukraine set to restart soccer league as war rages on

    As soon as the air raid sirens had stopped, Shakhtar Donetsk's players ran out onto the pitch for their final training session on Monday before Ukraine begins an extraordinary new season of its national soccer league. As Ukrainian soldiers battle Russian forces in the east and south, Shakhtar are due to play Metalist 1925 from the embattled eastern city of Kharkiv in the opening game of Ukraine's Premier League at 1000 GMT on Tuesday. The match in Kyiv kicks off a day before Ukraine marks six months since Russia invaded its smaller neighbour in a war that has killed thousands of people, displaced millions, destroyed whole cities and is still raging on.

  • Today in History for August 21st

    Highlights of this day in history: Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev fails; Exiled revolutionary Leon Trotsky murdered in Mexico; Nat Turner leads a slave rebellion; U.S. flag gets 50th star; Count Basie and singer Kenny Rogers born. (Aug. 21)

  • 'It doesn't look like moisture is going anywhere': Monsoon is at its peak this month

    After strong rains and recent flooding, monsoon season is expected for longer. Expect more storms this weekend into next week.

  • Most Americans worry student debt forgiveness could impact inflation, poll finds

    Most Americans are concerned that student loan forgiveness will worsen inflation, according to a new CNBC survey. The online survey […] The post Most Americans worry student debt forgiveness could impact inflation, poll finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 5 women killed in wrong-way crash on South Florida expressway

    "There was no one alive to be saved," a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said about the Honda involved in the crash.

  • Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington

    Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia. Now Maldonado and thousands of other asylum seekers from across Latin America and the Caribbean are caught in the political battle over U.S. immigration policy after two Republican governors started sending busloads of migrants to New York City and Washington.

  • Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon no longer with Tennessee football

    Lyn-J Dixon is no longer with Tennessee football.

  • Baker Mayfield’s fantasy impact on Panthers after winning starting job | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

    In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news that Baker Mayfield has been named the Week 1 starting QB for the Carolina Panthers, and how that decision impacts other players on the Panthers like DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey.

  • Monsoon flooding you need to see to believe: Weekend rains and rescues

    Monsoon-fueled storms from Friday through Sunday across Arizona, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico dumped as much as 8 inches of rain in areas. The FOX Weather Forecast Center reports that this is a once in every 2 to 10 year event, according to National Weather Service data.

  • Why trading for mercurial Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant might be a step back for the Boston Celtics

    When you make substantial changes to how a team plays, it can sometimes take a considerable amount of time for the new configuration to find a groove.

  • 5 takeaways from Ravens’ 24-17 Week 2 preseason win over Cardinals

    We look at five takeaways from the Ravens' Week 2 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals

  • House Oversight Chairwoman proposes new plan to “hold firearm manufacturers accountable”

    Some House Democrats are pushing new legislation they believe would make sure the gun industry takes responsibility for preventing the use of their products in crimes.

  • Woman shoots bystander in back during verbal argument, MPD says

    A woman was arrested for shooting a bystander during a verbal argument at an Economy Inn.

  • 'We have lost everything': Deadly floods hit Afghanistan

    STORY: The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed over 1,000 people in June.According to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan's disaster management authority, in addition to the 20 dead, 35 have been injured due to the flooding.Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.A resident of the Khushi District, Zaman Khan, told Reuters that his family has lost everything."As a result of the flood, we have lost everything, we have lost our houses, so far only one loaf of bread has been brought to us, what can we do with one loaf of bread?”The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they needed more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.

  • Liz Cheney on stopping Trump, Pence testifying on Jan. 6: 'This Week' exclusive

    GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, once a rising star in the Republican Party and considered a potential speaker of the House, told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl she has no regrets about her political career, including her landslide primary election loss in Wyoming on Tuesday, saying she is now laser-focused on keeping Donald Trump out of the White House. In an exclusive wide-ranging interview for ABC's "This Week," Cheney also discussed the FBI search at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate – calling the investigation a very serious development and saying she is "ashamed" at some of her Republican colleagues who have attacked the Justice Department and the FBI. Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack -- and speaking with Karl in the committee hearing room -- also said she still hopes former Vice President Mike Pence testifies before the panel in the near future, adding that conversations with his legal team are ongoing.

  • Still waiting for Kari Lake to renounce this gay bashing, antisemitic 'patriot'

    Kari Lake still hasn't rescinded her endorsement of Jarrin Jackson. What's she waiting for (besides Tuesday's Oklahoma runoff election to be over)?

  • Biden aides 'talking daily' about student loans, expect decision soon: Education Secretary Cardona

    The Biden administration will announce in "the next week or so" a decision on student loan payments, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

  • Oklahoma No. 4 in final ESPN SP+ projections ahead of 2022 season

    ESPN's Bill Connelly updated his SP+; where do the Oklahoma Sooners and their opponents stand in the final projections of the preseason?

  • Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’

    Rusty Bowers was speaker of Arizona’s house of representatives when he stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn the election result. He paid the price but has no regrets