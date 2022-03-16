Pentagon to request 33 fewer Lockheed F-35s in next budget -Bloomberg News

F-35 Demo Team at the 2020 Ft. Lauderdale Air Show
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Pentagon will request 61 F-35 stealth warplanes from Lockheed Martin Corp in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of the weapons maker, whose biggest customer is the U.S. government, were down 1.1% before the bell.

The F-35 is one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft and is considered a highly sensitive export, sold only to the United States' closest allies.

Reuters reported last month that President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military.

The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam drops COVID-19 restrictions for foreign visitors

    Vietnam on Wednesday scrapped quarantine and other travel restrictions for foreign visitors in an effort to fully reopen its border after two years of pandemic-related closure, the government said. Visitors entering the Southeast Asian country only need to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival, according to the Health Ministry, which said the new measures were effective immediately. Visitors must monitor their own health during the first 10 days of their stay and notify medical professionals in Vietnam if they experience any COVID-19-like symptoms.

  • Idaho copies extreme Texas law and bans abortion after six weeks

    Outrage as state becomes first in US to pass ban modelled on Texas law that allows family members to sue abortion providers Idaho governor Brad Little, a Republican. Abortion rights groups called on Little to use his veto. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Idaho has become the first US state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a controversial Texas law that prohibits abortions after about six weeks or when a heartbeat is detected. The news comes with abortion rights under assault across the US – despi

  • ‘The Big Conn.’ KY attorney’s Social Security fraud case will be featured in new show

    The four-part series, featuring additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details, will debut at a film festival Wednesday.

  • Only 16% of Adults Know This Vital Social Security Fact

    Social Security benefits can be a substantial source of income in retirement, and the more you know about how your benefit amount is calculated, the easier it will be to maximize your monthly payments.

  • Sharna Burgess Shared An Emotional Photo of the Moment She Discovered She Was Pregnant

    Sharna Burgess just gave us an intimate, emotional look into her pregnancy journey. The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to share two snapshots: one of her growing baby bump, and the other of her reaction when she first found out that she was expecting. “I was in shock and still trying to process […]

  • Here's Why ConocoPhillips (COP) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Higher oil price is aiding ConocoPhillips' (COP) bottom line.

  • China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy

    China’s government tried Wednesday to reassure jittery investors by promising support for real estate and technology companies after regulatory crackdowns caused stock prices to plunge. The announcement appeared aimed at rebuilding business and investor confidence as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive economic growth that slid to 4% i n the final quarter of 2021, compared with the full year’s expansion of 8.1%.

  • Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

    Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded several others during separate raids in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday. Israel's paramilitary Border Police said its forces came under attack while arresting suspected militants. The health ministry said 16-year-old Nader Rayan was shot and killed, and three other Palestinians were wounded, in a raid in the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

  • Russia sanctions Biden, State Secretary Blinken and other Biden admin officials

    Russia has sanctioned President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several other administration officials in retaliation for U.S. sanctions on Russian banks, oligarchs and commodities over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, per Bloomberg News. .Why it matters: The sanctions, while largely symbolic and expected, still mark an escalation in hostilities between the U.S. and Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Democrats consider changing presidential nomination process

    The Democratic National Committee is discussing possible changes to its presidential nomination process, including whether the Iowa caucuses should remain first in the nation. CBS News political reporters Adam Brewster and Cailtin Huey-Burns join "Red and Blue" to discuss the potential change and the messaging of the Democratic Party.

  • US dollar's dominance in oil markets may face challenge as Saudis reportedly eye yuan-based sales deal with China

    Saudi Arabia may sell oil to China and be paid in yuan, potentially ending nearly 50 years of trading crude exclusively in US dollars, WSJ reported.

  • IEA says 3 million bpd of Russian oil, products could be shut in next month

    Three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as sanctions bite and buyers hold off. Rising commodity prices and sanctions on Russia "are expected to appreciably depress global economic growth" and impact inflation, said the Paris-based IEA, offering a bleak picture of undersupply and uncertainty for the oil market. It was the first monthly report on oil from the IEA, which represents 31 mostly industrialised nations but not Russia, since Russia's invasion of its neighbour briefly sent Brent crude to nearly $140 a barrel.

  • Foreign-listed Chinese stocks rally as Beijing soothes nerves

    Foreign-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Wednesday after Beijing vowed to keep markets stable, soothing overseas investors' nerves after a selloff due to worries over differences between China and the West in the Russia-Ukraine war. Remarks by China's Vice Premier Liu He who said Beijing would roll out support for the economy and keep markets stable sparked a bounce from 21-month lows for local equities, also fuelling a rally for U.S.- and Europe-listed Chinese shares. Citibank's Asia-Pacific trading strategist in Hong Kong, Mohammed Apabhai, likened the moment to the Federal Reserve's market backstop in 2020 or then-ECB chief Mario Draghi's 'whatever it takes' speech that staunched the eurozone crisis in 2012.

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia

  • Russia Deploys a Mystery Munition in Ukraine

    American intelligence officials have discovered that the barrage of ballistic missiles Russia has fired into Ukraine contain a surprise: decoys that trick air-defense radars and fool heat-seeking missiles. The devices are each about 1 foot long, shaped like a dart and white with an orange tail, according to an American intelligence official. They are released by the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles that Russia is firing from mobile launchers across the border, the official said, when th

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.

  • Kyiv auto repair shop adapts captured Russian weapons for local forces

    A Kyiv auto mechanics workshop has jumped from car repairs and maintenance to adapting captured Russian weapons for use by Ukrainian troops defending the capital. Oleksandr Fedchenko said he had been throwing around ideas with staff at his car repair shop after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, wondering how they could help outgunned local forces. Ukrainian forces have stripped large quantities of Russian heavy machine guns and other weapons from armoured vehicles they have destroyed in the three weeks since the Kremlin launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine.

  • Putin will face war with the world's foremost alliance if a single Russian soldier's 'toecap' so much as crosses into NATO territory: UK official

    British cabinet minister Sajid Javid accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of war crimes and threatened war with NATO should he send forces into allied territory.