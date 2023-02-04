401

Pentagon reveals details on how Chinese spy balloon was taken down with single shot

Andrew Miller, Jennifer Griffin
·2 min read

The Biden administration is releasing details on how exactly the military effort to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina unfolded.

A senior military official said on Saturday that the Chinese spy balloon was shot down at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday by one air-to-air A9X sidewinder missile fired by an F-22 Raptor that took off from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

The aircraft fired the missile at an altitude of 58,000 feet while the balloon was hovering at an altitude of between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.

The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the coast off South Carolina and the debris field is said to be roughly seven miles wide.

The depth of the water where the debris from the balloon hit the ocean is approximately 47 feet, officials said.

The timeline on recovering the balloon from the Atlantic Ocean is unknown and a Navy salvage vessel is expected to be on the scene in a couple of days.

F-22 Raptor
Two U.S. Air Force Raptor stealth jet fighters

The defense official said that the U.S. military was able to gather intelligence information on the balloon as it flew across the country.

"I can't go into more detail, but we were able to study and scrutinize the balloon and its equipment, which has been valuable as Chinese officials have themselves acknowledged," the defense official said.

The defense official confirmed President Biden’s Saturday comment that the military was given his permission to shoot the balloon down on Wednesday but military officials waited due to safety concerns for people on the ground.

Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping

The defense official said that Saturday afternoon "was the first available opportunity to successfully bring down their surveillance balloon in a way that would not pose a threat to the safety of Americans, which are military assets."

President Biden has received scrutiny from Republicans on Capitol Hill for not shooting down the balloon sooner as it flew over several military facilities that could have potentially provided China with intelligence information.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China. "We know this is a Chinese (surveillance) balloon and that it has the ability to maneuver," Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing at the Pentagon, declining to say precisely how it was powered or who in China was controlling its flight path. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday decided against shooting down the balloon as it floated over Montana due to U.S. military concerns about the likely dispersal of debris, American officials say.