Pentagon reveals all on UFOs but report finds no evidence of aliens visiting Earth

Nick Allen
·5 min read
UFO report
UFO report

A highly anticipated US intelligence report on UFO sightings concluded that the vast majority could not be explained.

It was unable to rule out the possibility that they were highly advanced aircraft operated by foreign adversaries, or that they were of extraterrestrial origin.

Pentagon researchers reviewed 144 sightings but said only one of them could be explained with confidence.

The report said UFOs could be a national security threat and that there was probably no single explanation for them, describing the results as "largely inconclusive".

It was concluded that, in many cases, they were real objects, having been picked up by multiple sensors in 80 of the 144 cases.

There was no definitive link to potential technology developed by China and Russia, but that was possible, the report said.

Long dismissed as the preserve of cranks and conspiracy theorists, the study of UFOs has been taken increasingly seriously recently by the Pentagon, which calls them unidentified aerial phenomena [UAPs].

The nine-page report was compiled by the Pentagon's UAP Task Force and delivered to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees by Joe Biden's Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

It was published online by her office but only senators will see a classified annex.

Conspiracy theorists will probably focus on what could be in the annex to the report.

The 144 sightings were reported by military personnel between 2004 and 2021, and the only one the Pentagon could fully explain was found to be a large, deflating balloon.

The report said: "Most of the UAPs reported probably do represent physical objects given that a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors.

"There are probably multiple types of UAP requiring different explanations."

It said the sightings could be in one of five "potential explanatory categories" - airborne clutter, natural atmospheric
phenomena, government or private industry research projects, foreign adversary systems, or "other".

In 11 cases pilots reported near misses with unidentified objects.

The report said: "UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to US national security. Safety concerns primarily centre on aviators contending with an increasingly cluttered air domain.

"UAP would also represent a national security challenge if they are foreign adversary collection platforms, or provide evidence a potential adversary has developed either a breakthrough or disruptive technology."

In 18 incidents military personnel reported seeing unusual flight movements by the objects.

"Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, manoeuvre abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion," the report said.

It said there wasn't enough data to indicate any of the objects were part of a foreign spying programme.

The report said: "We continue to monitor for evidence of such programmes."

Asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial explanations a senior US official said: "That's not the purpose of the task force, to evaluate any sort of search for extraterrestrial life. That's not what we were charged with doing.

"Of the 144 reports we are dealing with here we have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them. But we will go wherever the data takes us."

Another US official said: "The UAP we’ve documented demonstrate an array of aerial behaviours, which really emphasises the point that not all UAP are the same thing. There is not one single explanation for UAP.”

The report was requested by Marco Rubio, the Republican senator who is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He has been alarmed by UFO sightings near US military facilities, and wants to establish whether China or Russia have made a technological leap in aircraft or drone technology.

Mr Rubio praised pilots who had come forward with sightings.

He said: "For years their concerns were often ignored and ridiculed. This report is an important first step in cataloguing these incidents, but it is just a first step.

"The Defence Department and intelligence community have a lot of work to do before we can actually understand whether these aerial threats present a serious national security concern."

There was no immediate reaction from China or Russia

Among the sightings the UAP Task Force looked into, and could not explain, was the so-called "Tic Tac" encounter.

In that incident several US Navy aviators saw what they described as a 40ft-long white oblong, which was also picked up on radar.

It happened when the aviators were operating from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier off the California coast in 2004.

On the day the report was published one of them, retired US Navy Lieutenant Commander Alex Dietrich, said: "I don't consider myself a whistle blower. I don't identify as a UFO person. [But] we don't know what it was. The point was that it was weird, and we couldn't recognise it."

Leslie Kean, a US investigative journalist who pushed for disclosure of information by the Pentagon, told NBC: "I understand the report is going to declare these objects are not United States technology, that they’re not ours, and I think that is a really important statement."

Members of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a civilian group which has investigated hundreds of thousands of UFO sightings since 1969, had also been waiting with bated breath for the report.

David McDonald, 74, MUFON's executive director and a veteran civilian pilot, told The Telegraph: "I always thought there would be disclosure (about UFOs) but I didn't expect to see it in my lifetime."

But he added: "I would caution against any true bombshells. I expect they'll fall back a bit on 'can neither confirm nor deny'."

Read more: Nick Pope: 'We don't know' isn't good enough – the US must find out what these sightings are

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samuel L. Jackson will get an Oscar this year. Here's who the academy is honoring

    The film academy will present honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover.

  • The word Caucasian is ‘racist’ and must be banned, say academics

    The word Caucasian should be banned in scientific studies and papers because it is "associated with a racist classification of humans", according to a group of leading academics. Caucasian, they say, is "outdated and scientifically incoherent" and scientists should "avoid usage where possible". Five genetics experts, including scientists from the University of Cambridge and University College London (UCL), wrote the article, entitled "The language of race, ethnicity, and ancestry in human geneti

  • Plea deals may be in the works for 6 people facing multiple felony charges in U.S. Capitol riot

    Two of the six are from Tucson, Arizona and face multiple felony charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

  • Iran poised to return to global oil markets if Biden revives nuclear deal

    Tehran demands sanctions relief in exchange for any resumed compliance with the original agreement.

  • New battery technology may charge your smartphone in under 5 minutes

    Because advances in battery research typically happen slowly over drawn-out periods of time, most of the battery life improvements we see with new smartphones tend to be incremental and modest. That said, if we take a step back and compare, for example, a current iPhone to an iPhone from seven years ago, the improvements in …

  • ‘Something happened here’: Roswell prepares for Pentagon’s UFO report

    City leaders hope big news could bring a tourism surge as the town grapples with the pandemic economy A welcome sign at the entrance to Roswell, New Mexico. Photograph: Bryan Smith/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock On the eve of the release of the Pentagon’s highly anticipated report on unidentified aerial phenomena, life here in one of the world’s UFO hotspots was exceedingly normal. Downtown’s alien souvenir shops and the International UFO Museum welcomed a steady stream of visitors escaping their pa

  • David Makes Man: Season 2

    "David Makes Man" is a one-hour lyrical drama from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney ("Moonlight"), his first TV project. McCraney serves as executive producer of the series alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence ("Shots Fired," "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.") who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy ("Revenge") under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan via his Outlier Society Productions and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers. "

  • ‘The truth is still out there’: internet shrugs at Pentagon’s UFO findings

    Eagerly anticipated document lands with a thud as most incidents remain unexplained The report was only able to explain one citing with a high degree of confidence. Photograph: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF It was an afternoon of much anticipation and excitement – followed by the saddest trombone sound echoing across the internet. The long-awaited report from US intelligence officials on unidentified flying objects dropped this afternoon, marking one of th

  • Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

    (Reuters) -A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page report https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/Prelimary-Assessment-UAP-20210625.pdf, released to Congress and the public, encompasses 144 observations - mostly from U.S. Navy personnel - of what the government officially calls "unidentified aerial phenomenon," or UAP, dating back to 2004. "UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security," the report stated, adding that the phenomena "probably lack a single explanation."

  • Government report can't explain UFOs, but offers no evidence of aliens

    Out of 144 encounters with mysterious aircraft, 143 are literally unidentifiable, according to a newly released report to Congress.

  • They’re real, but are they alien? – key takeaways from the Pentagon report

    Whatever the ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ are, they are real objects that may pose a national security risk The Pentagon confirmed that the UAPs the military are encountering are real objects. Photograph: Joe McBride/Getty Images The long awaited report into UFOs issued by the US government was released on Friday, but for those wishing for confirmation that the Earth is being visited by alien intelligence, it did not provide much evidence. Or indeed, any at all. At just nine pages long the re

  • Is there proof extraterrestrials are real? Five questions left unanswered by the US government UFO report

    The ODNI released a report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) on Friday afternoon — but left unanswered questions about alien life and much more.

  • U.S. government UFO report released – many cases remain unexplained

    While there is no clear indication that they're extra-terrestrial, 18 of the objects appear to have propulsion systems or technology that cannot be explained.

  • Researcher Explains Why Humans Can't Spot Real-Life Deepfake Masks

    Deepfakes may seem like an internet scourge, but so-called "hyperreal" masks have fooled people in real-life and have even been used in crimes. To learn more about these masks and our ability to spot them, WIRED's Matt Simon talked with researcher Rob Jenkins.

  • Sidney Powell, MyPillow CEO appear in court over election lawsuits

    As Republicans around the country continue to rally around false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, two of former President Donald Trump's closest allies who helped push those false claims appeared in court Thursday for the first time as part of a pair of defamation lawsuits filed against them. Former Trump legal team member Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared in court in Washington, D.C., for a hearing in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company at the center of numerous conspiracy theories related to the election.

  • Air Force base hosts drag show, defends it as ‘essential’ for ‘readiness of the military’

    A U.S. Air Force base in Nevada defended its decision to host a drag show last week, calling it “essential” and “an opportunity” to learn about the “significance of drag performance art.”

  • 'There's going to be a lot of fanfare from Mexico and from Nassau on our first cruise': Celebrity Edge's Captain Kate McCue

    Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity Edge, joined Yahoo Finance's Julia La Roche to discuss the return to cruising amid COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

    A long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs released Friday makes at least one thing clear: The truth is still out there. Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links in reviewing 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. In all but one of the sightings investigated, there was too little information for investigators to even broadly characterize the nature of the incident.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor To Headline ‘I Heart Murder’ At Sony

    EXCLUSIVE: Following her breakout role as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor looks to have found her next big film role. Sources tell Deadline she is set to star in Sony Pictures’ I Heart Murder, with Ingrid Goes West helmer Matt Spicer directing. The screenplay is written by Tom O’Donnell and Spicer. Academy […]

  • UFO report unable to explain hundreds of observed incidents

    The U.S. government on Friday released a landmark report, mandated by Congress, examining "unidentified aerial phenomena" witnessed by U.S. military personnel over recent years.Driving the news: While the report found no evidence of aliens, it did find that UAPs could pose a threat to national security. The report issued by the intelligence community and the Department of Defense did not definitively determine what the military personnel saw.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i