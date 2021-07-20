Pentagon review: What happens if 'nuclear football' is lost?

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, second from left, works beside Vice President Mike Pence during the certification of Electoral College ballots in the presidential election, in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Shortly afterward, the Capitol was stormed by rioters determined to disrupt the certification. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is taking a rare look at whether it is prepared to deal with the theft or compromise of the portable communications system nicknamed the “nuclear football,” which enables the president or a stand-in to order a nuclear attack.

In announcing the probe Tuesday, the Pentagon inspector general's office did not disclose what precipitated it, but questions about security procedures arose in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Vice President Mike Pence was seen on security camera video being escorted to safety, along with a military aide carrying the backup “nuclear football,” as rioters entered the Capitol. A backup system always accompanies the vice president so that he is able to communicate in the event the president cannot. The “football,” officially called the Presidential Emergency Satchel, enables communication with the office inside the Pentagon that transmits nuclear attack orders.

The inspector general's office said its review began this month. It gave no timeline for completing it.

“The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent that DoD processes and procedures are in place and adequate to alert DoD officials in the event that the Presidential Emergency Satchel is lost, stolen, or compromised,” Randolph R. Stone, an assistant inspector general, wrote in a July 19 letter to the director of the White House military office and the director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. “This evaluation will also determine the adequacy of the procedures the DoD has developed to respond to such an event.”

Two Democrats who had asked the Pentagon inspector general to review the matter, Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jim Cooper of Tennessee, said in a joint statement that the Jan. 6 riot raised questions about whether the Pentagon was even aware that Pence's “nuclear football” was potentially in danger of falling into the hand of insurrectionists.

“It is imperative that we fully understand the processes and procedures that are in place to protect the Presidential Emergency Satchel — especially when its custodians might be in danger — and we applaud the (inspector general) for accepting our request to initiate this evaluation," they said.

Lynch and Cooper wrote the Pentagon inspector general's office in March requesting a review.

“U.S. Strategic Command, which is responsible for U.S. strategic deterrence and nuclear operations, was reportedly unaware that Vice President Pence, his military aide, and the nuclear football were all potentially in danger and only came to understand the gravity of the incident several weeks later when security camera footage was played as a video exhibit during the Senate impeachment trial,” they wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

    A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win. J. Thomas Manger, who most recently served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, was picked for the position following an extensive search, according to four people briefed on the matter. The decision comes as the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are struggling to determine the best way to secure the Capitol and what direction to take the 2,300-person force that guards the building and the lawmakers inside it and functions as mashup of a national security agency and local police department.

  • Thomas Barrack: Trump ally arrested and charged with acting as foreign agent

    Mr Barrack and two other defendants ‘are accused of acting and conspiring to act as agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018,’ the Department of Justice says

  • Video shows robbers hit Fort Worth fast-food restaurant, force employees into freezer

    Armed robbers took an undisclosed amount of money.

  • Mexico's Veracruz state votes to allow abortion, joining three other regions

    Mexico's southeastern state of Veracruz will become the fourth state in the predominantly Roman Catholic country to clear away criminal penalties for elective abortion after lawmakers on Tuesday voted to decriminalize the procedure. The initiative to allow abortions by choice passed in a 25-13 vote with one abstention, Veracruz's Congress said in a statement. The state will join Mexico City, Oaxaca and Hidalgo, which decriminalized abortion just late last month, as places where women can now choose to have abortions within 12 weeks of pregnancy.

  • United Airlines to Wall Street: Profit should return next quarter

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. reported another quarterly loss on Tuesday, telling investors they will have to wait another quarter for profit.

  • Value Online Retailer Overstock.com Stock Flashes Renewed Technical Strength

    Overstock.com had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 79 to 82 Tuesday. IBD's unique RS Rating tracks technical performance by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price action over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against that of all other stocks. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 in the early stages of their moves.

  • Tesla plans to open up its charging network to other EVs later this year

    "We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened up to other electric vehicles in all countries. Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge.

  • Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Q2 Loss, AAL's Bullish Guidance & More

    Courtesy of air-travel demand restoration, American Airlines (AAL) and Alaska Air (ALK) raise revenue guidance for Q2.

  • Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

    A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases. In pronouncing the sentence on Paul Allard Hodgkins, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said the 38-year-old had played a role, if not as significant as others, in one of the worst episodes in American history. Thousands of rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's election win, in a stunning display of public violence.

  • Europe floods death toll rise

    Flash floods hit southern Germany as death toll rises to 180 across western Europe.

  • Death toll climbs from catastrophic flooding in Europe

    The death toll from extreme flooding in western Europe has reached at least 160, with dozens of people still unaccounted for. Officials said residents received early warnings about the flooding, but residents said it was not enough. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Critically Injured in Bike Accident: He 'Deserves a Miracle'

    Greg Knapp was riding in the bike lane when he was struck from behind by a motorist

  • Red Tide may recede in Tampa Bay but worsen off Pinellas beaches

    ST. PETERSBURG — The latest Red Tide monitoring shows some improvement within Tampa Bay, officials say, but conditions are worsening for several gulf beaches. “Our aerial imagery is showing that the bloom has kind of transported out of the mouth over the last few days. Within the bay ... it’s night and day from a week ago,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive ...

  • Nigerian fighter jet shot down by criminals, pilot survives

    Heavily-armed criminals have shot down a fighter jet in Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, the airforce said Monday, adding that the pilot had safely ejected and evaded capture.

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong Un's waterslide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.

  • Putin inspects new Russian fighter jet unveiled at air show

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin inspected a prototype of a new Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet on Tuesday that Russia unveiled at its annual MAKS air show with an eye on export markets. The warplane, given the project name "Checkmate", is likely to be touted as a rival to the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter, said Oleg Panteleyev, head of the Aviaport analytical agency. The warplane is expected to take to the skies in 2023 with a first batch due to be produced in 2026, Yury Slyusar, head of the United Aircraft Corporation told reporters.

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • Elite School Won Mental Health Award Before Grisly Student Axe Murder Case

    ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesThe tragedy that rocked Singapore this week, when a 16-year-old student at a prestigious high school allegedly murdered a 13-year-old boy with an axe and left him dead in a toilet, appears to be rooted in a severe mental health crisis—and the school where the incident took place had recently won a national award for its mental health awareness campaign.On Tuesday, an 11th grader at River Valley High School in the affluent Boon Lay neighborhood, was charged with

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]