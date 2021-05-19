Pentagon running ‘secret army of 60,000 around world’

Matt Mathers
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;&#x002018;Signature reduction&#x002019; programme has been developed over 10 years, report says&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

‘Signature reduction’ programme has been developed over 10 years, report says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A secret army of around 60,000 is carrying out domestic and foreign operations for the Pentagon in a programme aimed at minimising threats to US security, it has been reported.

The force, said to be ten times the size of the CIA's clandestine element, is made up of operatives working undercover, with some of them embedded in top companies around the world, according to Newsweek.

Agents in the "signature reduction" programme, developed by the Pentagon over the past 10 years, are engaged in online as well as real life assignments and are often soldiers, civilians and contractors who evade detection with false identities.

Newsweek reports that the secret army is carrying out its duties without the knowledge or consent of Congress.

North Korea, Russia and Iran are believed to be just some of the counties seen as hostile to the US where the agents are working. The agency has a reported budget of $900 million.

One intelligence officer, who is unnamed, says the army operates in “signature reduction”, although the term is not officially recognised by the Department of Defense. It is, however, used to define "measures that are taken to protect operations".

Although some of the agents work in the shadows, Newsweek pointed to the case of Ryan Fogle as an example of when agents get caught.

Mr Fogle is an alleged CIA agent who was detained in Russia for allegedly trying to recruit a Russian intelligence officer.

Footage of Mr Fogle being berated by plain-clothes FSB interrogators was released to Russian television channels in May 2013, along with photographs and video footage of a bizarrely old-school array of spying tools, including two wigs, a compass, a map of Moscow and a stack of 500 Euro notes.

At the time, the state department confirmed one of its agents had been detained, but refused to be drawn on claims they were actively engaged in trying to recruit Russian operatives.

Newsweek's investigation also revealed how a company based in North Carolina trains agents how to change their age and appearance using disguises and equips them with a silicone sleeve that allows them to alter their fingerprints.

According to Newsweek, up to 30,000 of the country's signature reduction troops are operating around the world from Pakistan in the Middle East to West Africa in the south.

The Independent has contacted the state department for comment.

Read More

'The Pact' follows four female co-workers at a Welsh brewery as they navigate through the aftermath of an unexplained death

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner, lawyer says

Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

Recommended Stories

  • Senate GOP readies to let Trump off the hook — again

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Ted Cruz said airlines touting travel deals to Cancún is 'awesome' - 3 months after he flew to Mexico while Texans didn't have power or heat

    Critics slammed Cruz over his remarks, accusing him of joking about the trip that happened during the winter storms that killed more than 150 people.

  • Mexico City marks 500 years since conquest battle began

    There are two ways of remembering the Spanish siege of Tenochtitlán, the Aztec capital now known as Mexico City: as the painful birth of modern Mexico, or the start of centuries of virtual enslavement. The world-changing battle started on May 22, 1521, and lasted for months until the city finally fell to the conquistadores on Aug. 13. “The fall of Tenochtitlan opened the modern history of the West,” said historian Salvador Rueda, director of the city’s Chapultepec Museum.

  • Underwater Italian village of Curon is emerging for the first time in decades

    Home to over 160 homes, the village was submerged underwater to make way for a hydroelectric plant, but maintenance has allowed Curon to resurface.

  • A New Proposal to Force the Pentagon to Clean Up Its Act

    The Department of Defense has famously never passed a financial audit, with the first one coming only in 2017 following decades of avoidance of the issue. The Pentagon failed that first audit, and each one thereafter, much to the chagrin of those hoping to bring an end to the legendarily wasteful spending – and inordinately complex bookkeeping – that has long been a hallmark of military procurement. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed a new way to put more pressure on the Pentagon to get its financial act together. The Audit the Pentagon Act of 2021 would penalize any part of the Pentagon that fails its audit by forcing it to pay 1% of its budget back to the U.S. Treasury, with the funds being used to reduce the federal deficit. The bill is co-sponsored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA), along with Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mike Lee (R-UT). “The Pentagon and the military industrial complex have been plagued by a massive amount of waste, fraud and financial mismanagement for decades. That is absolutely unacceptable,” Sanders said in a statement. “If we are serious about spending taxpayer dollars wisely and effectively, we have got to end the absurdity of the Pentagon being the only agency in the federal government that has not passed an independent audit. The time is long overdue for Congress to hold the Defense Department to the same level of accountability as the rest of the government. That is the very least we can do.” Along with many other critics, the lawmakers believe that the lack of good accounting is a big part of the reason that spending at the Pentagon involves so much waste. “We've seen example after example of excessive and inefficient spending by the Pentagon, and every dollar squandered is a dollar not being used to support our men and women in uniform," Grassley said. "After 30 years to get ready, this bill pushes the Defense Department to finally achieve a clean annual audit – a requirement that every other federal agency is held to.” Pentagon officials say they are trying their best to get a handle on the military’s outsized spending, which is the largest discretionary part of the federal budget, totaling $740 billion this year alone. Both the department and the audit process are extremely complex, requiring more than 20 individual examinations, and results are improving each year. But Pentagon leaders can’t say when they think they’ll finally get a clean result. The bottom line: The senators hope to provide some inspiration to Pentagon leaders as they struggle to get a handle on hundreds of billions in spending. It’s not clear if the bill will be able to progress, but it could end up being considered as part of the next National Defense Authorization Act this fall. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Laura Ingraham condemned as ‘crazy, stupid, irresponsible’ after calling child vaccines ‘disgusting’

    ‘Would you have said the same thing about polio? Smallpox? Meningitis? HPV?’

  • Man let autistic son freeze to death while dog stayed in warmth, court hears

    ‘Depravity of these defendants is shocking’ District Attorney says

  • Six announcements from Google I/O

    Google's annual conference unveils their latest tech. Here's what we found interesting.

  • Nvidia to Hobble Ether Mining Power on More Gaming Cards

    The affected graphics cards will be labelled with an identifier so consumers know what they are buying.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • What if too much time elapses between my COVID-19 doses?

    I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 2 while working in Florida. I wasn't able to get the second dose on time due to my travels for work. Now that I'm back in Massachusetts should I get the second dose or start the process over?

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Stephen Miller and 16 other Trump aides are still receiving taxpayer-funded salaries

    The formal presidential transition period ends in July

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

    ‘It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter’, says the guardian of the boys