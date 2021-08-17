Pentagon says it could get up to 9,000 Afghans per day out of the country
During a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. could get 5,000 to 9,000 citizens out of Afghanistan daily.
During a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. could get 5,000 to 9,000 citizens out of Afghanistan daily.
Gholam Ruhani spent eight years in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp before he was released by the Bush administration in 2007.
Former CIA analyst Matt Zeller slammed President Joe Biden's speech on the Afghanistan crisis, snapping back at MSNBC's Brian Williams for supporting the president's remarks on Monday.
A photo uploaded to Twitter by the White House on Sunday, featuring President Joe Biden meeting virtually with intelligence officials, has many on social media asking questions about the security or accuracy of the photo.
Former President George W. Bush broke his silence on the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan, which prompted a frantic evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies widely compared to the fall of Saigon in 1975.
Drew Angerer/GettyJoe Biden was the perfect presidential candidate.It’s likely that no other plausible Democratic nominee would have defeated Donald Trump in 2020. Biden’s friendly and decent demeanor was the perfect contrast to Trump’s malignant, vulgar image—and that made it nearly impossible for Trump to demonize him like he did Hillary Clinton. If shamelessness was Trump’s superpower, Biden’s was being utterly likable. Likewise, Obama’s faithful number two—who was too old and out of touch to
The Colorado Republican's stunning statement about the insurgents in Afghanistan was fiercely criticized.
TOKYO (Reuters) -The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan's government collapses. Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units. The U.S. guns are more accurate and have greater range than the their AK-47s, but on their own may not deliver much added capability on the battlefield.
The White House press secretary's relationship with the Fox News correspondent isn't always as contentious as it may seem.
Hu Xijin, editor of China's state-affiliated Global Times, referenced posts on Weibo that compared the chaotic Capitol riot to the Taliban's takeover.
Pakistan has spent the past 20 years expanding its economy 4% annually on average, and multiplying its exports tenfold. Pakistan has also spent the past two decades in a convoluted dance with Islamic extremism, nurturing the Afghan Taliban while cracking down violently on its own Taliban movement in Pakistan, or TTP. The Taliban’s march into Kabul was a foreign policy Godsend of sorts for its massive Southeastern neighbor.
Four years ago, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was languishing in a Pakistani prison after being arrested for masterminding the Taliban's brutal military campaign in Afghanistan.
Miles Routledge, 21, a physics student at Loughborough University, says he is in a United Nations safe house.
President Joe Biden's approval rating has taken another hit and now sits at the lowest of his presidency.
A photo of more than 600 Afghans packed into a cargo plane offered a ray of hope Monday amid a day of otherwise dark developments, as the Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan spread to the capital of Kabul. The stunning Defense Department photo, seen in full below, shows a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bound Sunday night from Kabul to Qatar with about 640 Afghans aboard, according to the publication Defense One. This journey is believed to be among the most people the plane has ever carried an
***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO****Local news agency Asvaka reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency.The falling objects from the plane cannot be verified.The video was verified by the number of engines, plane bodywork, shape and color of the plane, which matches several videos posted to social media. They showed several people clinging to a U.S Air Force plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport earlier that day.Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki will have to circle back with reporters asking about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Seven people were reportedly killed during the chaos, including individuals who fell from a departing American transport jet.
If the recall goes through on September 14, YouTube's "Meet Kevin" could become the youngest-ever governor of California.
Less than three weeks into his term as Air Force secretary, Frank Kendall has big plans for the service.
Multiple female journalists in the country have received threatening calls from the Taliban, which have ramped up in recent days, CNN reported.