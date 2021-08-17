Pentagon says it could get up to 9,000 Afghans per day out of the country

Reuters Videos

***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO****Local news agency Asvaka reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency.The falling objects from the plane cannot be verified.The video was verified by the number of engines, plane bodywork, shape and color of the plane, which matches several videos posted to social media. They showed several people clinging to a U.S Air Force plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport earlier that day.Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.