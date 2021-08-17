Pentagon says it could get up to 9,000 Afghans per day out of the country

During a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. could get 5,000 to 9,000 citizens out of Afghanistan daily.

