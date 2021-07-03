The Pentagon says US troops will be out of Afghanistan by the end of August, well ahead of Biden's September 11 deadline

A US Air Force transport plane lands at the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on July 1, 2021. Wakil Kohsar/Getty Images

Biden said in April that US troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

The AP reported Saturday that the military plans to pull troops out by the end of August instead.

Around 1,000 troops are to stay to guard the US Embassy in Kabul, CNN reported.

The Pentagon has said that US troops will be out of Afghanistan by the end of August, some time ahead of President Joe Biden's deadline, the Associated Press reported.

Biden had pledged in April to withdraw US troops by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

However, the AP reported on Saturday, citing officials, that that the military drawdown was already mostly complete, with some logistical issues to be wrapped up in the next few weeks.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

On Thursday, American troops departed from Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of US operations against the Taliban and al-Qaeda since 2001.

Control of the base has since been ceded to the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces, the AP reported Friday, citing US officials.

Though the vast majority of US troops are leaving the country, as many as 1,000 troops are to remain to guard the US Embassy in the capital, Kabul, CNN reported.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan comes as the Taliban is resurging, reportedly taking control of dozens of new districts since May.

Gen. Austin Miller, the top US general in Afghanistan, said Tuesday that he was concerned the situation could deteriorate further.

"A civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if this continues on the trajectory it's on right now, that should be of concern to the world," Miller told the AP.

