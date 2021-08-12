Pentagon scrambles to evacuate Americans from US Embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban advances

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon scrambled 3,000 troops Thursday to evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel from Kabul as a Taliban onslaught threatened to topple the government.

Taliban militants have captured a number of provincial capitals with little resistance from American-trained Afghan troops. The militant group's offensive has taken place with surprising speed and has closed to within 100 miles of the Afghan capital.

On Thursday, the State Department warned all Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately and said the embassy had extremely limited ability to help.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described the mission of the infantry battalions as temporary and narrow. Security conditions in Kabul have deteriorated rapidly, he said, but the embassy will remain open.

Another 1,000 troops will be sent to Qatar to help process Afghans with special immigrant visas who are fleeing the country, he said. An additional force of about 3,500 from Fort Bragg will be flown from the United States to the Middle East to stand by in case they are needed.

"We'll see what the need is after that," Kirby said.

President Joe Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all combat troops from Afghanistan. U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since 2001, when they toppled the Taliban government after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The Pentagon has spent more than $80 billion to train and equip Afghan forces over the past 20 years.

The evacuation of civilian personnel is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, the same date the U.S. military presence is scheduled to end.

The Pentagon plans to send military planes to fly civilians from Afghanistan, Kirby said.

The 3,000 troops headed to Kabul consist of two battalions of Marines and one from the Army, Kirby said. They will be armed and have the right to defend themselves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US embassy in Kabul to be evacuated by American troops