Pentagon to send ships, aircraft closer to Israel in show of force

The Pentagon will send ships and aircraft closer to Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Sunday, demonstrating a major show of force a day after Hamas militants launched attacks across southern Israel.

The closest U.S. Navy assets are the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford and its carrier strike group, which is currently deployed to the Mediterranean Sea.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce the transfer of additional weapons to Israel, as POLITICO first reported.

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Sunday morning call that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel, with more expected to follow in the coming days, according to a White House readout of the call.

“The President again expressed deep sympathy for all those missing, wounded, and killed, and pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists,” according to the readout released by the White House.