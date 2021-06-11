Pentagon to send Ukraine $150 million military assistance package

The Pentagon announced plans on Friday to send Ukraine $150 million in military assistance that will include counter-artillery radar, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare equipment, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move comes as tensions continue to climb between Russia and Ukraine and days before a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Flashback: In 2014, the Russian government invaded and seized Ukraine's Crimea region, backing a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine that killed over 14,000 people.

In recent months, Ukraine and Russia have taken shots at each other amid a surge in fighting in Ukraine's Donbas. In what it called a defensive operation, Russia amassed troops on its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, per Reuters.

Details: The new funds, which were already committed by Congress, join $125 million already set aside for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the assistance includes capabilities "to enhance the lethality, command and control and situational awareness of Ukraine's forces," according to Reuters.

The United States will also provide training and equipment to bolster Ukrainian Air Force bases.

The big picture: Biden reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday that he will stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty.

A Ukraine defense memo leaked in April revealed that Russia has been holding last-minute military exercises near commercial shipping lanes in the Black Sea that threaten to strangle Ukraine's economy, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu report.

