Pentagon sends warships, warplanes to Middle East after Hamas attacks

WASHINGTON —The Pentagon sent its newest aircraft carrier steaming toward the troubled waters of the Middle East Sunday after attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Defense Department announced Sunday.

The show of force is meant to reassure Israel and other U.S. allies in the region, and to deter adversaries such as Iran from seeking to take advantage of the conflict, according to two U.S. government sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The U.S.S. Gerald Ford Strike Group, including its namesake aircraft carrier, as well as several destroyers and cruisers, have been sent to the eastern Mediterranean, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in a statement. In addition, squadrons of F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 warplanes in the region are being bolstered. The Pentagon will begin shipping equipment and ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces starting Sunday.

The Ford is on its first combat deployment. About 6,000 sailors are on the aircraft carrier and its associated ships, including destroyers with guided missiles.

Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statment Sunday that the commitment of forces shows that the U.S. "stands firmly with our Israeli and regional partners to address the risks of any party seeking to expand the conflict."

The Pentagon flexes its muscles in the Middle East when tensions rise. In July, a Navy destroyer, F-35s and F-16s were dispatched to the Middle East after Iranian forces harrased shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Defense Department has also been tasked with evacuating U.S. citizens from the Middle East during conflicts. In 2006, the Pentagon evacuated 15,000 citizens after Hezbollah guerillas kidnapped to Israeli soldiers on teh border with Lebanon. Israel's military response, bombing Beirut's airport and blockading ports, resulted in the mass evacuation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY