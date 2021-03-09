Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol

  • National Guard stand their posts around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • National Guard stand guard at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • National Guard stand their post at sunrise at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • National Guard stand guard at a perimeter fence at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
1 / 5

Capitol Breach Threat

National Guard stand their posts around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the department, close to 2,300 Guard troops will continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police. Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington loomed.

There are currently about 5,100 Guard troops in Washington, and they were scheduled to leave this weekend. It was unclear if any of those forces will have to stay an extra day or two while any new troops arrive and get trained and settled in. The Pentagon said defense officials will work with the Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the number of Guard needed in the city as time goes on.

The decision to keep Guard members in the city underscores concerns about security at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in an attack that left five people dead. Law enforcement has remained in a heightened security posture in response to intelligence suggesting possible threats to the Capitol by militia groups.

The request to extend the deployment met resistance last week, as some governors expressed reluctance or flatly refused to commit their troops to more time in the city. There now appear to be enough states willing to provide Guard troops for the mission, said defense officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Earlier Tuesday, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the decision on maintaining a Guard presence would be based on local law enforcement concerns along with the needs of the Capitol Police.

“It’s not just about a threat assessment, it's about assisting and supporting capabilities that the Capitol Police may now lack and may need to look at improving,” Kirby said, adding that the extension request was based largely on using the Guard to make up for gaps in the capabilities of the Capitol Police.

Army leaders had also initially questioned whether the Capitol Police had exhausted all other options to fill the need, such as asking other federal law enforcement agencies to provide security. But officials said military leaders thought it was important to find ways to work out the details.

The threat was tied to the far-right conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon supporters that former President Donald Trump would rise again to power on March 4, the original presidential inauguration day. That day passed with no problems, but law enforcement has said threats to buildings and personnel remain.

The Guard's deployment to the Capitol has been troubled. Early on, Guard members were briefly forced to take rest breaks and meals in a nearby cold garage, sparking outrage within the Biden administration. Officials quickly found new spaces within congressional buildings for the on-duty breaks.

In addition, Guard members complained of bad food, and some said they became sick. On Monday, Kirby said about 50 Guard troops had been treated for gastrointestinal issues, out of the 26,000 that deployed to Washington. He said six sought outpatient medical treatment, while the rest were treated at aid stations set up for the Capitol Hill mission.

Kirby said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, has been visiting the troops several times a week and eating with them to ensure that they were getting good food.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman made the request to have the Guard members stay on, setting off a series of discussions with the Pentagon and National Guard leaders.

U.S. military officials have said the cost of deploying about 26,000 Guard troops to the U.S. Capitol from shortly after the Jan. 6 riot to this Friday is close to $500 million. No cost estimate for the next two months has been released. The costs include housing, transportation, salaries, benefits and other essentials.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan says she was naïve when she married into the royal family

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS about her thoughts on the royal family and marriage. .

  • EXPLAINER: Why Senegal protesters are clashing with police

    Deadly protests have erupted over the past week in the West African nation of Senegal, long considered a bastion of democracy and a regional leader on diplomacy issues. Anti-government protesters have set supermarkets ablaze and lobbed rocks at riot police in a rare display of violence on the streets of the capital, Dakar. WHO IS OUSMANE SONKO AND WHY WAS HE JAILED?

  • Florida attorney general files suit challenging Biden’s federal immigration changes

    Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a federal lawsuit challenging immigration moves by President Joe Biden’s administration, contending that the decisions threaten public safety.

  • Jeep Wrangler Magneto EV Concept Coming This Spring

    This electric version of the SUV will debut as part of the Easter Jeep Safari, and a diagram shows off a few interesting powertrain details.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State. Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain. "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said. New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

  • Portland resident says decision to defund police cost nephew his life

    Elmer Yarborough, a volunteer with Portland police whose nephew died as a result of gun violence, joins ‘America’s Newsroom.’

  • Kerry in Brussels to relaunch US-EU cooperation on climate

    U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to relaunch trans-Atlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. Like EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden has said that fighting global warming is among his highest priorities. Biden had the United States rejoin the Paris climate accord in the first hours of his presidency, undoing the U.S. withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump.

  • American 'supermarket tabloid' celebrity gossip magazines used on Oprah show to British media bias

    Foreign celebrity gossip magazines made up a third of examples of biased British coverage about Meghan Markle during the Oprah interview, with many headlines meant to illustrate racist overtones being taken out of context. Analysis of more than 30 headlines shown during the two-hour Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview reveals how stories from 11 glossy American and Australian “supermarket tabloids” were shown. Some British stories which were apparently used by producers to suggest the UK had a racial bias against Meghan, were actually exposing thowe had made “offensive” remarks about her. A headline from The Guardian was shown which referred to how BBC radio presenter Danny Baker had issued a tweet in 2019 comparing the “royal baby Archie to a chimp.” The public outcry saw the BBC sack the presenter, who insisted his comments were not racial but admitted a “serious error of judgement”. A Mail On Sunday online article - “Meghan’s seed will taint our Royal Family” - was also highlighted. However, it actually exposed how Jo Marney, the girlfriend of Henry Bolton, the one-time Ukip leader, had posted a series of what the paper called “shocking ... disgusting racist remarks” about the duchess. The 2018 newspaper headline - ‘Vile Racist Attack on Meghan by Mistress of Ukip Chief’ - was not chosen to appear in the programme.

  • Live-Action 'Powerpuff Girls' Series Casts Its Stars

    Ready for Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles as adults? The CW is developing the Powerpuff Girls as a live-action series. The post Live-Action POWERPUFF GIRLS Series Casts Its Stars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Mike Tannenbaum confident Jets could’ve completed comeback in 2010 AFC Championship Game

    Ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum think his team would've won the 2010 AFC Championship if they got a third down stop at end of game.

  • Camden Yards to open at 50% capacity for Orioles games to start the season

    O's fans can rejoice! Games this season will be open to a limited number of fans to begin the year.

  • A CrossFit Athlete Just Set a New 1-Hour Burpee World Record

    Nick Anapolsky averaged just under 15 burpees per minute for the full hour.

  • Harvick reflects on NASCAR’s work to adapt, one year after COVID outbreak

    Kevin Harvick reflects on NASCAR's work to adapt, one year after the COVID-19 outbreak, citing positive changes coming out of a tough situation.

  • Conservative Group to Spend $10M on Election Security Reform Efforts in Swing States

    Heritage Action for America, a nonprofit branch of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, will spend $10 million on election security law reform efforts in eight swing states, according to a new report. The effort will including digital and television ads, volunteer issue advocacy campaigns and lobbying state legislatures directly in eight swing states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin, according to Fox News. “Fair elections are essential for every policy debate in the future,” Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said in a statement. “We are working to help state lawmakers restore trust in our elections, ensure transparency, and protect the rights of every American to a fair election. This is our number one priority, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes.” The effort comes after the House on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, a sweeping election and voter rights reform bill, with a vote of 220-to-210. No Republicans joined Democrats in approving the bill. The bill would eliminate all voter I.D. requirements; mandate no-excuse absentee voting in all states; make it more difficult for states to clean up outdated voter rolls; and mandate automatic voter registration for people who are registered with state or federal offices within a state. The measure is likely to be a tough sell in the evenly divided Senate: conservative groups have launched a $5 million campaign in an attempt to coax moderate Senate Democrats to oppose rule changes needed to pass the bill. Republicans have been critical of the bill, saying it serves as unwanted federal interference into states’ authority to run their own elections, though Democrats have argued that the measure is needed to help combat voter suppression. Heritage Action’s efforts are partially in response to the bill, Anderson told Fox News. “Fair and free elections matter to every American,” Anderson said. “While we are working to prevent federal election takeovers like HR 1, voting safeguards have to start with the states. That is why we are now deploying Heritage Action’s extensive grassroots network for state-level advocacy for the first time ever.” The group will press for stricter rules on voter I.D., citizenship verification and ballot harvesting. Heritage Action will also advocate for laws that will make it easier for states to clean their voter rolls and for election observers to oversee the voting and ballot-counting processes.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Legally Married in Private Backyard Ceremony

    Meghan Markle surprised fans when she revealed she married Prince Harry in a secret, intimate wedding before the full-blown televised event. But it turns out, it wasn't as official as you might think.

  • Terry Fontenot: We’re definitely going to acquire a quarterback and wide receiver

    The Falcons will likely have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as their top two offensive players once again in 2021. But that’s not going to stop them from planning for the future. In his first offseason, General Manager Terry Fontenot has said before that like Ron Wolf, he plans to always bring in a quarterback. [more]

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Harry and Meghan interview shows how streaming arms race is causing chaos for consumers

    Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Crosby caps first-period outburst, Pens defeat Rangers 5-1

    Pittsburgh allowed an early three-goal lead to slip away in a loss to Philadelphia earlier in the week. The Penguins didn’t make the same mistake Sunday against the New York Rangers. Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins beat the Rangers 5-1.