Pentagon: Taliban working to ‘isolate’ Kabul, but capital isn’t in ‘imminent’ danger

Pentagon: Taliban working to ‘isolate’ Kabul, but capital isn’t in ‘imminent’ danger
Mike Brest
·1 min read

The Pentagon insisted that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, is not in "imminent" danger of falling to the Taliban.

"Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly, David, if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate. What they want to do if they achieve that isolation, I think only they can speak to," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a reporter during Friday's briefing.

US TROOPS 'WILL TEMPORARILY DEPLOY' TO AFGHANISTAN TO HELP EVACUATE DIPLOMATS

The Taliban have strung together a weeklong military offensive in which they've gained territory in various parts of the country rapidly, leaving the Pentagon "certainly concerned," Kirby said.

Hours before the briefing, the militant group captured Kandahar and Herat, the former of which has significance given its location, marking the Taliban's 14th provincial capital under their control, with 34 countrywide.

"We have noted with great concern the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance they have faced," Kirby added.

The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan prompted the Biden administration to announce Thursday the deployment of thousands of troops to assist with the withdrawal of U.S. diplomats from Afghanistan, though they maintain the embassy will remain open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The "bulk" of the 3,000 troops heading to Afghanistan will be there by the end of the week.

The plan is for these troops to be out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, which coincides with the date Joe Biden set for a complete withdrawal, Kirby said a day earlier.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Afghanistan, War in Afghanistan, Taliban, Pentagon, National Security, John Kirby

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Pentagon: Taliban working to ‘isolate’ Kabul, but capital isn’t in ‘imminent’ danger

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon discusses 'deeply concerning' Taliban violence as the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan

    During a press briefing on Friday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby answered questions on the recent advancement of Taliban forces in Afghanistan ahead of the planned withdrawal of all U.S. military forces by Aug. 31.

  • Canada to accept 20,000 vulnerable Afghans such as women leaders, human rights workers

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada plans to resettle more than 20,000 vulnerable Afghans including women leaders, human rights workers and reporters to protect them from Taliban reprisals, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday. The effort is in addition to an earlier initiative to welcome thousands of Afghans who worked for the Canadian government, such as interpreters, embassy workers and their families, he told a news conference. "As the Taliban continues to take over more of Afghanistan, many more Afghans' lives are under increasing threat," he said.

  • GOP lawmakers want to amend defense authorization to ban critical race theory from military academies

    Republicans will seek to amend the National Defense Authorization Act to ban critical race theory from military institutions.

  • Germany names Israel, Turkey, US as high-risk COVID areas

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The German government has upgraded Israel, Turkey and the United States to having a high COVID-19 risk, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday. Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade, while Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, RKI said.

  • British soldiers did not die 'in vain', says Boris Johnson, as Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan

    Boris Johnson yesterday said British soldiers killed in Afghanistan did not die “in vain” as the Taliban seized the former headquarters of the UK’s military campaign in the county.

  • Taliban capture third-largest city in Afghanistan, 11th provincial capital in last week

    Data: Al Jazeera and AP; Map: Axios VisualsThe Taliban captured the cities of Ghazni and Herat on Thursday, the 10th and 11th provincial capitals to fall to the militant group in recent days, AP reports.Why it matters: Herat is the third-largest city in Afghanistan. Ghazni is the closest provincial capital to Kabul to fall to the Taliban — putting their frontlines within 100 miles of the heart of Afgahn government. Capturing Ghazni also cuts off a key highway linking it with Afghanistan's southe

  • US jobless claims near pandemic low as economy strengthens

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. Filings for unemployment benefits have traditionally been seen as a real-time gauge of the job market's health, but the measure's reliability has deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • Cargo Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of China Flights Amid COVID Outbreak

    Chinese restrictions to control a spike in COVID infections have severely curtailed cargo operations at several airports and reduced crew availability, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights as the peak shipping season kicks into high gear in a sector already struggling to keep up with high demand. Logistics professionals say the growing scarcity of long-haul aircraft could push freight rates near $20 per kilogram on certain trade lanes within a few weeks, making air transport five or si

  • Afghanistan veterans are 'riveted in horror' by Taliban's 'faster-than-expected' takeover

    Afghanistan veterans are 'riveted in horror' by Taliban's 'faster-than-expected' takeover

  • Texas Democratic lawmakers say arrest warrants do not faze them

    (Reuters) -Texas Democratic lawmakers, scattered around the country, said on Thursday they were more determined than ever to block voting restrictions in their state, after the state supreme court ruled they could be arrested for fleeing Austin in July to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass the bill. From Houston, Washington, D.C., and undisclosed locations, four of the absentee lawmakers told Reuters they would continue to defy Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's order to return to the legislature, despite arrest warrants served on Wednesday for them and 48 other Democrats. Republicans have pushed the measures, citing former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that voter fraud cost him the November election.

  • Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans

    Afghan security forces stand guard on a roadside in Herat on Aug. 12, 2021, as the Taliban seized the city. AFP via Getty ImagesThe Taliban have taken over the Afghan city of Herat, capping three weeks of furious fighting in which both men and women took up arms to defend their city while many residents fled gunfights and rocket attacks. The fall of Herat follows a two-month advance by the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan during the withdrawal of U.S. troops that began in May 2021. America

  • 'First place is the worst place to be': July was Earth's hottest month ever recorded, NOAA says

    July 2021 was the planet's hottest month ever recorded, federal scientists announced Friday. Asia had its hottest July on record, NOAA announced.

  • Kevin McCarthy Hawks ‘Moron’ T-Shirts In Spectacular Self-Own

    The top House Republican tried to own Nancy Pelosi with the shirt. It did not go well.

  • Biden responds to Taliban takeover of Afghan cities

    Stephanie Ramos reports on the White House’s response to the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in the country.

  • Trump claims Afghanistan withdrawal would be 'much more successful' with him in office

    Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, making him the second former commander in chief to criticize the Biden administration’s moves toward ending the two-decadeslong war.

  • America just might need another COVID rescue

    Another surge of the pandemic means more economic disruption around the world

  • National security expert discusses Taliban’s rapid takeover in Afghanistan

    Col. Stephen Ganyard, a former Defense and State Department official, discusses the rising tensions and growing concerns in Afghanistan as the militant group claims control of more cities.

  • Australia urgently evacuates Afghans threatened by Taliban

    Australia is working urgently with the United States to evacuate the last Afghans who helped Australian troops and diplomats as Taliban insurgents make rapid territorial gains across Afghanistan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday. Australia shut its Kabul embassy in May and withdrew the last of its troops in June as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out of the Afghanistan conflict after 20 years. Morrison said Australia since April has resettled 400 Afghans and their families who would be in danger from the Taliban because they worked for Australia.

  • Fresh flooding in central China kills another 21 people

    Flooding in central China continued to cause havoc in both cities and rural areas, with authorities saying Friday that another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing. Floodwaters rose to 3.5 meters (11.4 feet) in Hubei province’s Liulin township following heavy rains that began Wednesday. The latest deaths add to the more than 300 people killed in flooding last month in Henan province just to the north.

  • CDC head warns unauthorized boosters undermine safety monitoring

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned Thursday that Americans getting unauthorized booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine undermine the CDC's safety monitoring of recipients.Why it matters: With booster shots a near inevitability, many Americans are eager to know when they will be able to get one. Some are now circumventing official CDC guidelines and getting a third shot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Dri