Pentagon: Two ‘High Profile’ ISIS-K Targets Killed in Retaliatory Drone Strike

Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read

The Pentagon on Saturday confirmed that two “high-profile” Islamic State leaders in Afghanistan were killed in a retaliatory drone strike carried out by U.S. military forces less than 48 hours after a suicide bombing by the group at the Kabul airport killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

Major General Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations, confirmed during a briefing on Saturday that the two targets were killed and one was wounded.

“We know of zero civilian casualties,” Taylor said. “Without specifying any future plans, I will say that we will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves and to leverage over the horizon capability to conduct counterterrorism operations as needed,”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Saturday that all of the targets, who were “ISIS-K planners and facilitators,” were hit in a single strike in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan.

“The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the earth. That’s a good thing,” Kirby said.

The airstrike came one day after President Biden threatened the perpetrators of the deadly airport attack saying, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

Taylor said during the press conference that the names of the 13 service members who were killed in the suicide bombing will be announced shortly.

“I want to share that the Department of Defense will shortly announce the names of the 13 service members who were killed in service to their country. We grieve with the Gold Star families, friends and loved ones of our fallen,” he said.

Kirby said that the remains of the fallen service members are en route to the U.S.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Guidance is to just do it:’ Military expects additional retaliatory strikes on ISIS-K

    The news comes hours after the military carried out a drone strike on two ISIS-K targets believed to be involved in planning attacks in Kabul.

  • From Kabul Airport to a Houston Walmart: 'Desperate to Get to America'

    HOUSTON — As an interpreter working alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, Zar Mohammad Yousafzai taught English to Afghan soldiers and Pashto to U.S. troops. He helped negotiate agreements with tribal leaders to halt attacks on Americans and instructed Afghans on how to use American weapons. He dodged mortar attacks and Taliban ambushes and, eventually, repeated death threats from insurgents who regarded him as a spy. One text message read, “You are a traitor. You work for the infidels. We

  • Taliban largely seal off Kabul airport as airlift winds down

    New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters.

  • US airstrike takes out two 'high-profile' ISIS targets, wounds one: Pentagon

    Two Islamic State targets were killed and another wounded in a U.S. airstrike ordered in response to the deadly suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Saturday.

  • Pentagon confirms 12 U.S. service members killed in bombing, gunfire attack in Kabul

    At a press briefing on Thursday, Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 other service members were injured after at least two explosions in Kabul.

  • 11 Marines, Navy medic among those killed in attack at Kabul airport

    The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that U.S. service members were among those killed in a series of explosions near the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered in the hopes of escaping Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

    ‘Caleb would tell me, ‘You know masks aren’t going to save you,’ but he understood I wanted to wear them,’ wife says

  • Fort Bragg soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing

    A Special Forces soldier from Fort Bragg was among the casualties in the devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

  • What's next for Afghan refugees?

    Evacuation flights out of Kabul, Afghanistan, resumed after a deadly suicide bombing outside the city's airport Thursday. Thousands of refugees have already arrived in the U.S. with more expected. Ahmadullah Sediqi, a former Afghan interpreter and Special Immigrant Visa ambassador with No One Left Behind, joined CBSN to discuss what comes next for these refugees and for those still in Afghanistan.

  • Intelligence report: European, Afghan evacuees harassed by Taliban outside Kabul airport

    Busloads of European and Afghan evacuees were harassed by the Taliban and blocked from entering the airport in Kabul on Wednesday, according to a government document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Al Qaeda and ISIS members from Afghanistan could resurface on southern border, experts say

    Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists sprung by the Taliban from an Afghan prison could enter the United States via the porous southern border, security experts said, lending grim legitimacy to concerns raised by Republicans.

  • UK says final civilian flights will soon leave Afghanistan

    British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday (August 27) that the country was entering the final hours of its evacuation and would process only people who were already inside Kabul airport.Britain's defence ministry said late on Friday that it had evacuated more than 14,500 Afghan and British nationals in the two weeks since the Taliban took control of the country.Wallace said on Friday that he estimated between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who had worked with Britain and were eligible to leave the country would not make it through, and Carter estimated the total would be in the "high hundreds".Many Afghans unable to leave judged it was too dangerous to travel to Kabul airport, Carter said.

  • Rain pushes Xfinity Series race at Daytona to a Saturday finish

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has pushed the remainder of Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway to a Saturday finish. RELATED: Race leaderboard | Daytona weekend schedule Pole-starter AJ Allmendinger is scored as the leader of the Wawa 250, which ran 19 of the scheduled 100 laps before showers and nearby […]

  • California GOP Recall Candidate Larry Elder Wanted To End Medicaid

    In 2010, Elder said he was also against mandating that insurance companies cover people with preexisting conditions.

  • McCarthy promises ‘day of reckoning’ on Afghanistan in response to Biden impeachment calls

    In response to a wave of Republicans calling for President Joe Biden to be impeached or resign over an attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised that there will be a “day of reckoning” but stopped short of joining the chorus of demands.

  • Rhodes Scholar heading to Oxford after DACA uncertainty

    The first “Dreamer” to be awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is finally poised to attend the University of Oxford after years of uncertainty about whether the U.S. would allow him to return home as a DACA recipient. Federal immigration officials last week approved Jin Park’s application to travel to England in the coming weeks, according to his law firm WilmerHale in Boston. Park, whose family immigrated from South Korea when he was 7 years old, will be joined at Oxford by Santiago Potes, a Miami resident and 2020 graduate of Columbia University in New York who became the second American on DACA status to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship last November, according to the Rhodes Trust.

  • The hidden British life of Afghanistan's last hope

    A few weeks ago, a young man in his early 30s was playing tennis in Lammas Park in Ealing, West London. Dressed in a black Nike T-shirt, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers, Ahmad Massoud laughed with friends as they batted balls back and forth, blending in with the summer crowds.

  • L.A. cut the police budget, then put $47 million in overtime on the city's 'credit card'

    During the fiscal year ending June 30, LAPD officers worked more than 680,000 overtime hours for which they have not been paid. The city now owes $47.3 million.

  • Jake Paul’s trainer: Tyron Woodley’s only chance is a lucky punch

    Jake Paul's trainer, BJ Flores, said that Tyron Woodley's only chance to beat his protege on Sunday is a lucky punch.

  • Pentagon: Two ISIS-K targets killed during Friday strike

    Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor said Saturday that two ISIS-K targets were killed during Friday night's airstrike.What they're saying: "I can confirm, two high profile targets were killed and one was wounded …We will continue to have the ability to defend ourselves … as needed," Taylor said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good t