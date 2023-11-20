Pentagon unveils $100 million military aid package for Ukraine

Flags of the US and Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a visit to Kyiv on Nov. 20, announced a $100 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The Pentagon subsequently described the contents of the package as follows:

Read also: Pentagon head Austin arrives in Kyiv, pledges robust US support

- Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

- HIMARS rocket artillery system and associated ammunition;

- 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;

- TOW missiles;

- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

- over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

- demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

- winter gear;

- spare parts, maintenance, and other services.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the new U.S. aid package includes crucial artillery ammunition for Ukraine but did not provide further details.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Nov. 20. He met with the Ukrainian president and confirmed that Washington, along with its allies, will continue to support Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs as well as its long-term defense requirements.

Read also: Zelenskyy meets with US House of Representatives delegation in Kyiv

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense stated that assistance to Ukraine would come in small packages until Congress approves additional funding.

The U.S. House of Representatives is yet to vote on a joint $101 billion Israel-Ukraine support package requested by the White House.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine