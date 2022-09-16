Pentagon: US to assist Ukraine bolster air defense

Associated Press

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Thursday that a prehistoric human skeleton found recently in a flooded cave system along the country’s Caribbean coast was actually registered by the institute in 2019 and would not be threatened by a nearby tourist train project. Earlier this week, archaeologist Octavio del Rio said he and fellow diver Peter Broger saw the shattered skull and skeleton partly covered by sediment in a cave. It added that scientific analysis had still not been carried out on the remains, but that it was 400 yards (meters) from the path of the government’s Maya Train project and was not threatened.