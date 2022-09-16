Pentagon: US to assist Ukraine bolster air defense

U.S. military officials say two new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars (NASAMS) will be delivered to Ukraine to respond to Russia's heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war. (Sept. 16)

