The Pentagon has warned soldiers to stop eating poppy seed bagels and pastries or risk failing drug tests

In a memo published Tuesday, the Pentagon told military personnel to stop eating poppy seeds.

Consuming poppy seeds could result in a codeine positive drug test, the memo warned.

Some poppy seed varieties have higher codeine contamination than previously thought, it said.

Military personnel should avoid eating poppy seeds because it could cause them to fail drug tests, the Pentagon warned in a memo published on Tuesday.

"Recent data suggests certain poppy seeds varieties may have higher codeine contamination than previously reported," Gilbert Cisneros, the Pentagon's top official for personnel, wrote in the memo.

Consuming the seed "could cause a codeine-positive urinalysis result and undermine the Department's ability to identify illicit drug use," he added.

Poppy seeds are a naturally-derived product originating from poppy plants. The seeds, which are commonly found in bagels, muffins, and other baked goods, can either be eaten, or they can produce opium and alkaloids, which can be processed by the pharmaceutical industry into drugs such as oxycodone.

But ingestable seeds "may be contaminated during harvest with morphine and codeine," Cisneros said in the memo, adding that service members should "avoid consumption of all poppy seeds in all forms to include food products and baked goods."

Service members are required to participate in random drug testing. If they test positive for an illegal substance, this may result in a dishonorable discharge or potential criminal charges.

Research shows that morphine and codeine can sometimes be detected in the urine up to 48 hours after ingestion of poppy seeds, according to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

"The amount of morphine residue left on the seeds depends on how well the poppy seeds are cleaned and processed, which varies depending on the country the seeds are from and how and when they were harvested," USADA said on its website.

The organization usually also advises athletes to stop eating poppy seeds a few days before and during competition to avoid positive tests.

In 2020, an Alabama woman briefly lost custody of her baby within hours of giving birth because she ate poppy seed bread and failed a drug test, The Washington Post reported. After a series of more drug tests, the woman was cleared and reunited with her child three days later.

