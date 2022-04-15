Pentagon warns China-Solomon Islands security deal could be destabilising

·2 min read

The US Defence Department on Thursday expressed concern over a possible security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying it leaves the door open for deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation.

"We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference.

"Obviously we are concerned about this," he added.

The move is raising concerns among foreign policy experts that the island country could become China's military foothold in the South Pacific, posing a threat to Australia. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019.

The island government has denied that China will build a base in its country.

Beijing has already militarised outposts in disputed areas of the South China Sea - parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam - and has carried out repeated incursions into waters around the disputed islands known in Japan as the Senkakus but in China as the Diaoyus.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in late March that Beijing and Honiara had "initialled the framework agreement" on bilateral security cooperation on March 30.

A draft official document leaked on social media showed that the deal could allow Beijing to deploy forces to "protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja in Honiara. Photo: Reuters alt=Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (left) with Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja in Honiara. Photo: Reuters>

Australia has been stepping up efforts to prevent the Solomon Islands from officially signing the agreement, sending its Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja to the country to discuss the issue.

The administration of President Joe Biden, which is seeking to push back against China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, announced in February a plan to open a US embassy in the Solomon Islands to deepen cooperation with Pacific Island partners.

The US previously had an embassy in the capital city Honiara, but it was closed in 1993, according to the State Department.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

