Pentagon warns 'all options on the table' after Americans killed in Iraq

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warns US will not tolerate attacks on US interests, a day after two Americans were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq (AFP Photo/Olivier DOULIERY)

Washington (AFP) - US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Thursday "all options are on the table" a day after three US coalition members, including two US troops, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq.

Esper told reporters President Donald Trump had given him "the authority to do what we need to do," when they discussed the situation Wednesday night.

Esper blamed the attack -- a barrage of rockets that struck the Taji air base, killing two US soldiers and a member of the British Royal Army Medical Corps -- on Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.

"We have pretty good confidence we know who did this," he said, insisting they were "clearly targeting coalition and partner forces on Camp Taji."

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said 30 rockets were fired, 18 of which hit the base. Besides the three killed, another 14 coalition members were injured, five of whom were in serious condition, he said.

Within hours of the attack, an air strike killed more than two dozen Iran-aligned fighters in neighboring Syria.

In late December, after an American contractor was killed in a similar rocket attack, the United States retaliated with an air strike that killed 25 fighters of the Iraqi Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah.

Days later, a US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport.

Iran then launched its own strikes on a western Iraqi base, leaving dozens of US troops suffering from brain trauma.

"Let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests or our allies," Esper said.

"All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence," he said.

"As we demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region," he added.

  • Cuomo says after U.S. blunders on coronavirus tests, New York will do its own
    Yahoo News

    Cuomo says after U.S. blunders on coronavirus tests, New York will do its own

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his frustration Wednesday with the Trump administration's failure to provide adequate testing for the coronavirus and said his state would begin contracting with private labs. “We're not in a position where we can rely on the CDC or the FDA to manage this testing protocol,” Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany. More than 200 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in New York, more than half of them in Westchester County, adjacent to New York City.

  • Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested
    Yahoo News Video

    Cough? Fever? Coronavirus symptoms are not enough, Americans find, as strict rules limit who gets tested

    But we didn't recommend any testing because you did not meet the CDC's criteria of having traveled outside the country to a known nation or place that has it, and you also have not been in contact with anybody who has it. Still concerned, McNamara said he followed up with the Warren County Health Services. But they also told him he did not meet the CDC's criteria for testing.

  • Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX
    Military Times

    Intercepted Russian reconnaissance aircraft were watching US submarines during ICEX

    The commander of U.S. Northern Command told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday that a pair of Russian reconnaissance aircraft intercepted by U.S. and Canadian jets March 9 were loitering around a U.S. submarine exercise known as ICEX. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy told lawmakers during a House Armed Services Committee hearing that the Russian aircraft were “operating in one of our ICEX exercises we had where submarines actually pop up out of the ice.” O'Shaughnessy said the Russian aircraft loitered about 2,500 feet above a camp that was built for the submarine exercise.

  • Bloomberg

    Iran’s Khamenei Says Virus Outbreak May Be ‘Biological Attack’

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country's coronavirus outbreak could be part of a biological attack on the Islamic Republic, as he called on the armed forces to bolster the government's fight against the disease, according to a statement published by the semi-official Fars News agency. In a letter addressed to the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Khamenei said he wants the military to work closely with Iran's health ministry and establish a base dedicated to countering the virus, which has already claimed 429 lives in the county.

  • Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall
    Associated Press

    Pregnant 19-year-old dies trying to climb US border wall

    A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El Paso, Texas, U.S. and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday. Guatemala identified the woman as Mirian Stephany Girón Luna. The U.S. said Girón was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities said she was at seven months.

  • Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case
    The Daily Beast

    Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case

    Doomsday mom Lori Vallow is trying to get an Idaho judge booted from her case while she sits in jail, unable to raise enough money to bail out. It's not clear why Vallow—who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her missing children—wants Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins disqualified; her lawyer's filing didn't give a reason. She appeared before Eddins last week, requesting that her $5 million bail be lowered to $10,000.

  • China, US spar over origin of coronavirus
    AFP

    China, US spar over origin of coronavirus

    A Chinese government campaign to cast doubt on the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is fuelling a row with the United States, with a Beijing official promoting conspiracy theories and Washington calling it the "Wuhan virus". The spat comes as China tries to deflect blame for the contagion and reframe itself as a country that took decisive steps to buy the world time by placing huge swathes of its population under quarantine. With cases falling in China and soaring abroad, Beijing is now rejecting the widely held assessment that the city of Wuhan is the birthplace of the outbreak.

  • Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language
    USA TODAY

    Democratic lawmakers call on Republicans to apologize for 'bigoted' coronavirus language

    Congressional Democrats called on Republicans on Tuesday to apologize for language about the coronavirus the Democratic lawmakers slammed as "bigoted." On Monday evening, the House minority leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's page about the coronavirus, which has been named COVID-19, referring to it as the "Chinese coronavirus." Condemnation came quickly from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and House Democrats.

  • Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York
    Reuters

    Diplomat from Philippines first known coronavirus case at U.N. in New York

    A female diplomat from the Philippines mission to the United Nations tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, according to a note sent to U.N. missions, making the woman the first known case at the world body's New York headquarters. According to the online U.N. directory of diplomatic staff, there are about 12 diplomats at the Filipino mission, which is on 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Philippines Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted on Twitter that the diplomat was young, spritely and "doing well," adding that she had recently returned from Florida.

  • National security adviser O'Brien blames China for coronavirus spread
    Yahoo News

    National security adviser O'Brien blames China for coronavirus spread

    National security adviser Robert O'Brien defended President Trump's response to the coronavirus and blamed the Chinese government for covering up the initial outbreak of an illness the World Health Organization declared Wednesday is now a pandemic. “Unfortunately, rather than using best practices, this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up,” O'Brien said, pointing to “lots of open-source reporting from China” that the doctors who first identified the virus “were either silenced or put in isolation … so the word of this virus could not get out.” By contrast, O'Brien defended the Trump administration's actions to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Bernie Sanders supporter ‘put in headlock’ after confronting MSNBC anchor over coverage
    The Independent

    Bernie Sanders supporter ‘put in headlock’ after confronting MSNBC anchor over coverage

    Jack Allison, who co-hosts morning show JackAM and pop culture podcast Struggle Session, approached journalist Chris Jansing on 10 March while filming on his phone, asking her: “Why did your network not find it newsworthy to report on an anti-semitic attack at the Jewish candidate's rally on Friday? In Mr Allison's footage, Ms Jansing replies that she does not make those decisions, Mr Allison asks who does make those decisions, saying he's texted a producer and “told him about this information”. It's not credible that no-one in the building didn't know [sic], so I wanna know why the network made that decision.

  • 'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination
    NBC News

    'This is unacceptable': New York City mayor denounces coronavirus discrimination

    At a media roundtable Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned coronavirus-related discrimination against Asian communities. De Blasio's denouncement comes after two separate attacks against Asian Americans in New York on March 10. “Right now, we've seen particularly troubling instances of discrimination directed at Asian communities, particularly in Chinese community,” de Blasio said.

  • Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin
    Yahoo News Video

    Law firm pushes state Supreme Court to overturn ruling that stopped the blockage of 200,000 voters in Wisconsin

    A conservative law firm in Wisconsin is pushing the state Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that stopped the purging of more than 200,000 people from the state's voter rolls.

  • Iran asks for billions in loans as virus death toll climbs
    Associated Press

    Iran asks for billions in loans as virus death toll climbs

    Iran said Thursday it asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion loan to fight the coronavirus, the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that it has sought such assistance, in a staggering admission of how fragile its economy has become amid the epidemic and punishing U.S. sanctions. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the Washington-based IMF should “stand on right side of history & act responsibly” by releasing the funds. He also said the fight against the virus, which has infected more than 10,000 people in Iran and killed hundreds, has been "stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions," a reference to the U.S. sanctions.

  • Putin Saw a World in Turmoil and Decided It Needs More Putin
    Bloomberg

    Putin Saw a World in Turmoil and Decided It Needs More Putin

    Vladimir Putin changed his mind and backed a plan to allow him to run for two more presidential terms because of the current turbulent period in the world, his spokesman said, in the Kremlin's first public explanation of a move that would let him rule until 2036. The situation in the world has become less stable,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call Thursday. He cited the coronavirus pandemic, the risks of “global recession,” numerous “acute regional conflicts” and western sanctions as among the factors that led to Putin's decision.

  • Chinese official claims US may have brought virus to China
    AFP

    Chinese official claims US may have brought virus to China

    A Chinese official has suggested that the US army may have brought the deadly coronavirus into China, without providing any evidence to support his eyebrow-raising claim. Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman, made the assertion on Twitter late Thursday, echoing similar conspiracy theories proliferating on Chinese social media that blame the US for the pandemic. The head of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said himself that the source of the virus was wild animals sold at a market in the central city of Wuhan.

  • Dem Senator Calls for Probe into Agencies’ Cooperation with GOP Hunter Biden Requests, Suggests Political Bias
    National Review

    Dem Senator Calls for Probe into Agencies’ Cooperation with GOP Hunter Biden Requests, Suggests Political Bias

    Senator Chris Murphy is seeking an investigation into several federal agencies over concerns they acted with political bias in acquiescing to Republican requests involving Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where he was a board member. Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, voiced concerns that the agencies are cooperating with GOP investigations into Democratic 2020 presidential front runner Joe Biden's son and Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings in a letter to be sent Wednesday to inspectors general for the State Department, Treasury Department, Department of Homeland Security and the National Archives. He has asked for a response by March 23.

  • Get the Look of Dakota Johnson's Cozy L.A. Home
    Architectural Digest

    Get the Look of Dakota Johnson's Cozy L.A. Home

    The details that make the look Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox News guest and pro-Trump leader claims coronavirus is 'actually hard to get' by pointing to himself
    Business Insider

    Fox News guest and pro-Trump leader claims coronavirus is 'actually hard to get' by pointing to himself

    Jacquelyn Martin/AP A Fox News guest who visited CPAC downplayed the coronavirus's efficacy by referring to his own symptoms. Matt Schlapp, the husband of former White House strategic communications director Mercedes Schlapp and the chairman of a pro-Trump group, said he personally "never had a symptom." "People become near hysterical when they feel like they could get this virus very easily," Schlapp said.

  • Italy death toll jumps past 1,000 as Milan bourse nosedives
    Reuters

    Italy death toll jumps past 1,000 as Milan bourse nosedives

    Italy's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic shot past 1,000 on Thursday as the economic impact worsened, with much of the country at a standstill and the Milan bourse posting its largest ever one-day fall. Looking to halt the spread of the disease, the government introduced yet more restrictions on Italians, ordering the blanket, nationwide closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except for food stores and chemists. Most Italians were stoical in the face of the unprecedented disruption.

  • Wisconsin man who plowed truck into Girl Scout troop, killing 4, gets 54 years in prison
    NBC News

    Wisconsin man who plowed truck into Girl Scout troop, killing 4, gets 54 years in prison

    A 22-year-old man who plowed his pickup truck into a troop of Girl Scouts picking up trash on the side of a Wisconsin road, killing three girls and one woman, was sentenced Wednesday to 54 years in prison. Colten Treu pleaded no contest in December to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm. A judge ordered that Treu's 54 years in prison be followed by 45 years of extended supervision.

  • A 7-Eleven owner has been charged after selling bootleg hand sanitizer that chemically burned at least 4 children, police say
    INSIDER

    A 7-Eleven owner has been charged after selling bootleg hand sanitizer that chemically burned at least 4 children, police say

    Facebook/River Vale Police Department A New Jersey 7-Eleven owner has been charged with child endangerment and deceptive business practices after police said she sold makeshift hand sanitizer that burned four children. Authorities said the owner sold roughly a dozen bottles of the bootleg sanitizer before officers arrived and seized her remaining supply. NorthJersey.com reported that the owner created the mixture by combining commercial sanitizer with water and selling it in spray bottles.

  • Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak
    The Guardian

    Satellite images show Iran has built mass graves amid coronavirus outbreak

    Satellite images of mass graves in the city of Qom suggest Iran's coronavirus epidemic is even more serious than the authorities are admitting. The pictures, first published by the New York Times, show the excavation of a new section in a cemetery on the northern fringe of Iran's holy city in late February, and two long trenches dug, of a total length of 100 yards, by the end of the month. On 24 February, at the time the trenches were being dug, a legislator from Qom, 75 miles (120 km) south of Tehran, accused the health ministry of lying about the scale of the outbreak, saying there had already been 50 deaths in the city, at a time when the ministry was claiming only 12 people had died from the virus nationwide.

  • Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'
    Associated Press

    Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother'

    The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama's governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was put to death March 5 by lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court and the governor both declined to intervene.

  • In Albania, Iranian dissidents plot a revolution
    AFP

    In Albania, Iranian dissidents plot a revolution

    In a gleaming compound built from scratch on an Albanian hillside, thousands of Iranians dedicate their waking hours to toppling the regime in Tehran 3,000 kilometres away. "I think this year will be very decisive," says Zohreh Akhiani, the 56-year-old mayor of "Ashraf 3", a mini-city of some 2,800 exiled Iranians from the opposition movement the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI). The dissidents hope an onslaught of crises in their homeland will aid their cause, from increasingly harsh US sanctions to recent anti-government protests and the new coronavirus, which has infected top officials.