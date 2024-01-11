Pentagon watchdog to review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization

The Pentagon inspector general announced in a statement it will review "the roles, processes, and actions" related to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization, which was kept hidden even from the White House for days.

The review will examine whether the Defense Department's policies and procedures for notifying when the defense secretary has transferred authorities are appropriate and timely.

In the past week, Austin and senior leaders at the Pentagon have faced criticism for not disclosing his hospitalization for several days — even to the deputy secretary of defense who took over his duties — including a period of time in the intensive care unit.

The inspector general notified Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and director of administration and management Jennifer Walsh of the review on Wednesday.

This review is separate from the 30-day internal review the Pentagon is conducting to look at whether its notification procedures of the transfer of authority were followed and if the Pentagon needs to make any changes.

Boeing CEO acknowledges mistake on Alaska Airlines 737

Hunter Biden leaves wild House committee meeting after surprise appearance

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at GOP-led House contempt hearing