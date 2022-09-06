Pentair Honored for Global Sustainability

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Pentair

Pentair has been recognized for Sustainability Leadership by Business Intelligence Group

by John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO

With Pentair’s long history of commitment to sustainability, I am honored to share that we have been recognized by Business Intelligence Group with its Sustainability Leadership Award. This award is significant as it recognizes those people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The Pentair business is built on delivering energy and resource efficient products and solutions, such as water treatment and membrane technologies that reduce, reuse and recover water; carbon capture and biogas upgrading solutions to help customers lower carbon intensity; and pool products that use less energy and fewer chemicals. We are focused on driving innovation that helps the planet thrive, including technologies that use fewer resources and transform waste into value. This focus exemplifies and supports sustainability as a core objective throughout our business.

I’m very proud of what we have accomplished to advance Pentair’s sustainability strategy, minimizing our impact both within our own operations and through the products and solutions we provide*:

Decreased total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 11.8% compared to our 2019 baseline.

Utilized green energy to power 20% of our manufacturing footprint.

Provided drinking water filtration capacity to help customers avoid 8,956,839,073 single-use plastic water bottles by using Pentair residential filtration systems.

Helped U.S. consumers avoid 441,224 tons of CO2 emissions through Pentair’s energy-efficient pool pumps.

Supplied our customers CO2 recovery solutions that had the capacity to recover 7.48 million MT annually.

We could not have done any of this important work without our very engaged and committed employees, and I want to extend my deep appreciation to them, as well as to our customers, shareholders and Board of Directors for their continued support. Together, we have an opportunity to make life’s essential resources better, for people and our planet.

*All statistics provided are as of the end of 2021.

