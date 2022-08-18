Pentair Named One of America's Best Employers for Women 2022 by Forbes

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Pentair

Pentair was recently named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2022.

by John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO

To be a leader in delivering smart, sustainable solutions, it is essential we continue to attract and retain a diverse workforce of highly skilled and engaged employees who are as excited about our purpose as we are. That is why I am proud to share that Pentair was recently named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2022.

Through living our Win Right values, Pentair is committed to continuing to strengthen our existing culture through an inclusive and diverse workplace that contributes different perspectives, bringing us better ideas and the best solutions. Following are a few examples of the actions we are taking as we strive to make Pentair a great place to work for women, and all employees.

Increasing Representation: We are committed to achieving an inclusive and diverse workforce and leadership team with a specific focus on increasing women in leadership positions globally.

Creating a Culture of Inclusion : Our Business Resource Groups, including the Women’s Resource Group (WRG), help promote a sense of belonging across the organization, and provide an opportunity for employees to develop connections, share experiences and perspectives, and support each other in professional and personal development.

Emphasizing Employee Health and Wellness: We work to help our employees achieve a healthy balance at work and in life by offering competitive benefits, including programs, services and resources.

I am proud of the progress we have made – it’s part of our culture, it’s who we are and who we’ll be. This recognition by Forbes is meaningful as it highlights our leadership in working to achieve an inclusive and diverse workforce and leadership team that embrace the communities in which we live, work, and serve.

About Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022 List

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 26th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 in the U.S. employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations – General work topics: The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding Likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their own employer. Direct recommendations – topics relevant to women: To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women, women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation & career, and pay equity. Indirect recommendations: Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered. Diversity among top executives / board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

