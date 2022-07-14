Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.21

Pentair plc's (NYSE:PNR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.21 per share on 5th of August. This means that the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Pentair's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Pentair's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Pentair Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Pentair has been growing its earnings per share at 9.9% a year over the past five years. Pentair definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Pentair's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pentair might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pentair that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Pentair not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

