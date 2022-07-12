Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shareholders have endured a 33% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 34%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 17%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 23% over three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 13% in the same period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Pentair

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Pentair share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 31%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.8%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Pentair managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Pentair is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Pentair in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Pentair shareholders did even worse, losing 33% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pentair you should be aware of.

But note: Pentair may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Citadel’s Wellington Fund. If you want to see more top holdings of the fund, check out Citadel’s Wellington Fund Returned 17.5% This Year. Here are its Top 5 Stock Picks. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is one of the largest Wall Street hedge funds, […]

  • Macron pumps taxpayer money into microchip plant to escape clutches of China

    A major microchip factory is to be built in France with taxpayer money as Emmanuel Macron scrambles to reduce dependence on Chinese imports.

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy for Long Term According to ValueAct Capital

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best stocks to buy for the long term according to ValueAct Capital. If you want to skip reading about ValueAct Capital’s long-term strategies and the activist hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy for Long Term According to ValueAct Capital. […]

  • Semis: AMD, Nvidia Picture Bleaker

    Semiconductor stocks still face headwinds in the second half of 2022 with supply chain bottlenecks and inflation impacting consumer demand.

  • Indian rupee tracks tepid Asian peers, shares to hit record low

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee touched a record low on Tuesday, as weakness in domestic equities and other Asian currencies on fears of a global recession weighed on the local unit, although bonds rose following high demand for safer assets. Bond yields dropped as a sell-off in global equity markets boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and had a knock-down effect on Indian government bond yields. The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]