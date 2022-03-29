Pental (ASX:PTL) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Pental

What Is Pental's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 Pental had debt of AU$4.68m, up from AU$84.0k in one year. But it also has AU$12.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$8.24m net cash.

How Strong Is Pental's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Pental had liabilities of AU$27.4m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$8.73m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$12.9m and AU$14.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling AU$9.16m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Pental shares are worth a total of AU$69.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Pental boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, Pental grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Pental can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Pental has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Pental actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Pental does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of AU$8.24m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of AU$21m, being 119% of its EBIT. So we don't think Pental's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Pental you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

