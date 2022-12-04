Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) Looks Just Right With A 26% Price Jump

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 12% over that time.

Since its price has surged higher, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42.4x, since almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 6.1%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all in aggregate from three years ago, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 33% as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.2% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's P/E

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of.

