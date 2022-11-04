Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM123m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM262m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

View our latest analysis for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad

In the above chart we have measured Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad.

So How Is Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Pentamaster Corporation Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 289% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

