Is Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) Worth AU$0.3 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Pentanet

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

-AU$15.9m

-AU$8.07m

AU$1.40m

AU$1.96m

AU$2.51m

AU$3.02m

AU$3.47m

AU$3.85m

AU$4.17m

AU$4.43m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x2

Est @ 39.75%

Est @ 28.38%

Est @ 20.41%

Est @ 14.84%

Est @ 10.94%

Est @ 8.2%

Est @ 6.29%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2%

-AU$15.1

-AU$7.3

AU$1.2

AU$1.6

AU$1.9

AU$2.2

AU$2.4

AU$2.6

AU$2.6

AU$2.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -AU$5.0m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.4m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (5.2%– 1.8%) = AU$133m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$133m÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= AU$80m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$75m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.3, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pentanet as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Pentanet, there are three additional elements you should assess:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for Pentanet (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does 5GG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla

    With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

    I'd focus my investments on four specific categories that I believe will set a portfolio up for long-term outperformance.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • Morgan Stanley warns this corner of the credit market could be first to implode as interest rates rise

    Morgan Stanley credit analysts are warning that leveraged loans are the 'canary in the credit-market coal mine' for the high-yield credit space.

  • Fisker Ocean Looks to Make Splash in the EV World

    The Fisker Ocean makes an appearance in Brooklyn as the electric-vehicle company eyes a November production start.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    One category of equity that offers you a particularly good way to take advantage is dividend stocks. Companies that have histories of paying dividends regularly tend to be consistently profitable and have strong balance sheets -- allowing them to better weather economic contractions and recessions. If you have $1,000 to put into your portfolio now, I'd suggest splitting it among these three stocks that today offer ultra-high dividend yields of 5.3% or more.

  • Alaska Airlines (ALK) to Benefit From New Route: Here's How

    The newest route between Everett and Anchorage should help Alaska Airlines (ALK) witness surge in passenger numbers.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Have Tantalizing Growth Prospects

    Penny stocks, or equities trading at under $5 a share, are typically a no-go area for most investors. Capital-intensive commercial operations in the areas of biotechnology, healthcare, and technology can force fledgling companies to rely heavily on public offerings to get off the ground. The silver lining to this story is that the small group of companies that actually use these early public offerings to build successful businesses often yield enormous returns for shareholders.