Pentatonix's holiday album will feature Whitney Houston originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Sorry, all other Christmas music releases of 2019 -- you're about to get owned.

Pentatonix member Scott Hoying took to Twitter to announce that the group's upcoming compilation, "The Best of PTX Christmas," would include a guest appearance by -- wait for it -- Whitney Houston. He added that the song would be coming "SOON."

The tweet shows the album track listing. The song "Do You Hear What I Hear" is listed as having a guest artist, whose name is blacked out, but if you hit "play" on the Instagram post of the track list, her name is slowly revealed.

(MORE: Lea Michele shares best advice she could give and more about her upcoming, highly-anticipated Christmas album)

If you're wondering how Pentatonix pulled this off with the late superstar, Whitney recorded "Do You Hear What I Hear" in 1987 for the benefit album "A Very Special Christmas," so it's likely that those vocals have been mixed with the a capella group's version of the tune.

Other guests on the album include Kelly Clarkson, with whom the group toured several years ago, as well as Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, Jazmine Sullivan and Maren Morris.

(MORE: Idina Menzel announces new holiday album, 'Christmas: A Season of Love')

PHOTO: The album, 'The Best of Pentatonix Christmas,' from RCA will feature a collaboration between the group and the late singer Whitney Houston. (RCA) More

When "Do You Hear What I Hear" is released, it'll mark the second Whitney track released in 2019.

A remixed version of her 1990 version on Steve Winwood's 1986 hit "Higher Love" is climbing the charts right now.