Jan. 1—Meow Wolf co-founder Benji Geary and Meow Wolf Chief Creative Strategy Officer Anne Mullen will take part in the Game Industry track March 10-12 at the South by Southwest Conference, one of the components of the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas. Geary, who is also Meow Wolf's senior art director, and Mullen will be panelists in a session called Kaleidoscopic Worldbuilding in a Fractured World. They will "discuss how worldbuilders are creating new opportunities for engagement across both physical and digital platforms through increased participant agency, pervasiveness, connectivity and community."

Michelle Katz is the new executive director of Communities in Schools of New Mexico. She was previously the organization's deputy director. Katz was executive director of Cerros Consulting in Santa Fe from 2014 to 2022. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ithaca College in New York and a master's degree in counseling from Southwestern College in Santa Fe.

Rebecca Estrada is Communities in Schools of New Mexico's new board chair. She is a higher education and workforce development specialist at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Previously, she was executive director for the Higher Education Center and Academic Partnerships at Santa Fe Community College, where she worked for 15 years. Estrada has a bachelor's degree in English Literature and Women's Studies from New Mexico State University and a master's degree from the University of Colorado. She is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from New Mexico State University.

Del Norte Credit Union has promoted Mark Riek to chief financial officer. He has been with Del Norte for nearly 20 years, starting as a senior accountant and rising through finance officer and vice president of business intelligence. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Jan M. McCray is the new chief executive officer at the Esperanza Shelter. She previously was the vice president of client services at SafeNest in Las Vegas, Nev. Before that, McCray was trauma-informed project coordinator at Hubbard House in Jacksonville, Fla. She has a bachelor's degree in sociology from Eastern Connecticut State University and a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Anita Schwing has retired as chief financial officer at beWellnm, the state health insurance exchange. She has been CFO since 2013. She previously was CFO at Healthcare USA of Missouri and Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. Schwing has a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA, both from Temple University.