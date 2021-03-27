People 40 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine at a new Hialeah pop-up. It opens Monday

Floridians age 40 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine Monday at a new pop-up site in Hialeah.

The site will open at Babcock Park at 651 E. Fourth Ave. and will distribute about 200 vaccines a day through April 1, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández said earlier this week.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., with vaccinations expected to begin at 9 a.m until supplies run out, according to the city. The site does not take appointments, so people can just show up and stand in line.

The site was originally set to vaccinate people 50 and older but has changed its criteria to match Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new order, which lowers eligibility from 50 to 40. Anyone under 40 deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a preexisting medical condition can also get the shot.

People don’t need to live in Miami-Dade County to get the vaccine at Babcock Park, but they will need to show proof of Florida residency like a driver’s license or identification card. People with at-risk conditions will also need to show a physician-signed vulnerability form, which can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website.

The city said it will be providing “first dose shots only” but did not announce which vaccine will be available at the pop-up.

Other places to get COVID-19 vaccines in Hialeah

If you can’t make it to Babcock Park and don’t want to wait for an appointment to open up at Navarro Discount Pharmacies, Walmart and other pharmacies, Hialeah has another vaccination site at Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St.

Just like Babcock Park, it doesn’t take appointments, so people can show up and wait in line. Bucky Dent Park is offering the Pfizer vaccine and will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Hernández said the city is also offering vaccination appointments for Hialeah residents who are unable to leave their home. This is only for people who live within the city’s limits. To schedule a homebound vaccination, call 305-863-2955.

Seniors who don’t live within Hialeah and are unable to leave their home can request an appointment through Florida’s homebound vaccination program. Email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com with your name and phone number and someone will contact you to schedule a shot. You or your caretaker can also call 866-779-6121.